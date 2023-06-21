Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs Promises Lots of Citrus-Themed Eats!







Starting on July 1st, Disney Springs’ annual Flavors of Florida event will bring all the best of the Sunshine State to your mouth! In a good way, of course!

You’ll undoubtedly need to be a fan of citrus because many of the delectable items coming to Disney Springs next month are heavily inspired by our state’s fruit: the orange. Nearly every eatery located in the sprawling resort area has something on offer. Let’s check them out below.

Amorette’s Patisserie will offer up two orange-theme treats and a spritzer:

Orange Cream Puff : Choux pastry with orange craquelin filled with orange curd and honey orange gel

: Choux pastry with orange craquelin filled with orange curd and honey orange gel Orange Bird Dome Cake : Layers of vanilla chiffon, Grand Marnier simple syrup, mandarin pâte de fruit, white chocolate crisp pearls and mandarin orange cream

: Layers of vanilla chiffon, Grand Marnier simple syrup, mandarin pâte de fruit, white chocolate crisp pearls and mandarin orange cream Strawberry Spritzer: A spin on the French 75—made with strawberry puree and served in a Flavors of Florida CORKCICLE

Over at the BOATHOUSE:

Pan-Roasted Golden Tilefish: Citrus escabeche with coconut ginger rice and cilantro aioli

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ is strictly drinks:

Key West Shrimp Cocktail : Shrimp seasoned to perfection, tossed with a vibrant mix of avocado, mango, cucumber and a house-made cocktail sauce—accompanied by homemade buttermilk crackers

: Shrimp seasoned to perfection, tossed with a vibrant mix of avocado, mango, cucumber and a house-made cocktail sauce—accompanied by homemade buttermilk crackers Florida Crush Cocktail: A combination of Florida’s iconic crops—oranges and strawberries—muddled with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, then complemented with a splash of freshly squeezed orange juice and agave syrup

Chicken Guy! has a drink that’s almost the same color as the famous Food Network star’s hair:

Sunshine Shake: A harmonious blend of hand-spun vanilla soft serve and fresh Florida orange juice, garnished with a crown of fresh whipped cream

For fish fans, check out City Works Eatery & Pour House:

Seared Grouper: Pan-seared grouper melds with citrus-chipotle rice, Cuban spiced black bean puree, smoked watermelon pico de gallo, chili oil and micro cilantro

Looking for an Orange Creame Float? Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar has you covered:

Orange Cream Float: Mix of Coca-Cola, vanilla ice cream and an orange cream bar—presented in a novelty cup that you can take home

Orange Bird is here, don’t worry! Head over to D-Luxe Burger for the following:

Lime Garage Burger : Deluxe patty topped with pepper jack cheese, pork belly and fried green tomato—served with an avocado, lime and jalapeno spread

: Deluxe patty topped with pepper jack cheese, pork belly and fried green tomato—served with an avocado, lime and jalapeno spread Orange Bird Milkshake: Artisanal shake made with vanilla gelato and orange, topped with sprinkles

Oddly, Dockside Margaritas isn’t offering up an orange-flavored margarita:

Frozen Orange Daiquiri: Siesta Key Silver rum, Cointreau liqueur, orange juice and vanilla ice cream—garnished with an orange wedge

The Edison, of course, has a complex drink:

Sunny Disposition: A celebration of bright, citrusy and summery Florida flavors, featuring Florida cane vodka from St. Augustine, aromatic Florida orange liqueur, refreshing Lillet Blanc, fruity fraise de bois and local fruits—including navel oranges, Minneola tangelos, Plant City strawberries and Indian River grapefruit

If you’re looking for more than booze, check out Enzo’s Hideaway/Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante for some shrimp:

Key West Pink Shrimp Risotto: Harmony of Italian and local Florida flavors captured in a dish with fine Italian vialone nano rice, succulent Key West pink shrimp, rich guanciale, sweet corn, herbs and pecorino Romano

Harmony of Italian and local Florida flavors captured in a dish with fine Italian vialone nano rice, succulent Key West pink shrimp, rich guanciale, sweet corn, herbs and pecorino Romano Creamsicle Coppa: Vanilla gelato made in-house and paired with orange sorbet, whipped cream and white chocolate crunchy pearls—recreating a classic, childhood-favorite dessert

Donuts, you say? Why, yes! Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew has that covered:

Citrus Dream Donut : Orange-glazed confection graced with white buttercream, citrus-flavored icing, an orange-flavored candy and fresh mint

: Orange-glazed confection graced with white buttercream, citrus-flavored icing, an orange-flavored candy and fresh mint Orange Lemonade with Sweet Cold Foam: Blend of lemonade and orange-juice cold foam

Looking for something a little more modern? Frontera Cocina has cups full of shrimp:

Orange Shrimp Cocktail: Assortment of Florida pink shrimp, hibiscus-citrus avocado salsa, jicama, cucumber, red onions, cilantro and lime, served with tortilla chips

Assortment of Florida pink shrimp, hibiscus-citrus avocado salsa, jicama, cucumber, red onions, cilantro and lime, served with tortilla chips Agave Maria: Tromba Tequila Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, clarified lemon juice and orange liqueur

What? There’s a shortage of chocolate on this list? Not now! The Ganachery has two new treats:

Key Lime Pop: White chocolate blended with key lime juice and fresh lime zest, covered with dark chocolate

White chocolate blended with key lime juice and fresh lime zest, covered with dark chocolate Honey Lavender Square: Ganache square flavored with honey and lavender, enrobed in dark chocolate

More chocolate? Gideon’s Bakehouse a new cookie and cold brew:

Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie: Vanilla bean cookie dough infused with Florida key lime juice, then blanketed with premium chocolate chips and special key lime pie crumbs

Vanilla bean cookie dough infused with Florida key lime juice, then blanketed with premium chocolate chips and special key lime pie crumbs Orange Mocha Nitro Cold Brew (AKA Stuart’s Cold Brew): A bright, refreshing dessert coffee made with locally roasted beans, maple syrup, rich dark chocolate and delicious Florida oranges

House of Blues is also getting in on the action:

Florida Sunshine Mango Lager: New seasonal lager on draft from the Winter Garden-based brewery Crooked Can

New seasonal lager on draft from the Winter Garden-based brewery Crooked Can Local Florida Mahi Tacos: Tacos served on a flour tortilla, filled with pickled onion and coleslaw—topped with cilantro crema and fresh cilantro

Jaleo by José Andrés has the largest collection of Florida-flavored foods:

Ensalada de Sandía y Tomate: Refreshing salad made with compressed Florida watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine reduction, goat cheese, pistachios and sherry dressing

Refreshing salad made with compressed Florida watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine reduction, goat cheese, pistachios and sherry dressing Gambas Gabardina: Beer-battered Florida Atlantic white shrimp complemented by caper mayonnaise

Beer-battered Florida Atlantic white shrimp complemented by caper mayonnaise Vieras Crudas a los Cítricos: Thinly sliced scallops, dressed elegantly with Florida citrus dressing

Thinly sliced scallops, dressed elegantly with Florida citrus dressing Jamón Serrano con Melón: 24-month cured serrano ham with summer melon and sherry dressing

24-month cured serrano ham with summer melon and sherry dressing Pato con Melocotónes y Naranjas: Seared duck breast, coupled with sweet peaches and a Valencia orange glaze Need more tacos? Head over to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar: Florida Shrimp Tacos: Florida jerk-marinated Gulf shrimp, watermelon-and-avocado pico de gallo and jalapeno, served on a corn tortilla with a lime

Florida jerk-marinated Gulf shrimp, watermelon-and-avocado pico de gallo and jalapeno, served on a corn tortilla with a lime Jock’s Citrus Old Fashioned: A classic cocktail with a Florida summer twist

A classic cocktail with a Florida summer twist Florida Mule: Florida cane vodka, ginger beer, orange juice and simple syrup Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company at The Landing is your place if you’re a fan of Spike the Bee: Buzzin’ Honey Latte: A buzzing combo of espresso, milk, honey and vanilla syrup—topped with cold foam and a special, limited-time ripple print It’s July, so that means it is hot. Cool off with a creamsicle at Morimoto Asia: Cedar Key Clams “Chow Fun”: A Cantonese dish with a local twist—featuring fresh Cedar Key clams, flat rice noodles, garlic chives and Chinese black bean sauce

A Cantonese dish with a local twist—featuring fresh Cedar Key clams, flat rice noodles, garlic chives and Chinese black bean sauce “Banh Gan” Orange Blossom Crème Caramel : Vietnamese crème caramel reimagined with a Floridian flair—bursting with orange segments, sweet cream and candied zest

: Vietnamese crème caramel reimagined with a Floridian flair—bursting with orange segments, sweet cream and candied zest Orenji Dreamsicle: A grown-up twist on a childhood classic! This cocktail blends the flavors of Florida and Japan, made with Absolut Vanilia and citrus-infused Haku vodka, Cointreau, orange juice, orgeat and Calpico Where’s the keylime pie, you say? At Paddlefish! Key Lime Pie: With graham cracker crust and torched meringue If you want pizza that doesn’t have fruit on top check out Pizza Ponte: Pizza Diavola: Salame Calabrese and chili deliver a robust kick, impeccably tempered by local Orlando petal honey for a harmonious blend of sweet and spicy The Polite Pig doesn’t have a Florida-flavored pork dish, but it does have this: Key West Pink Shrimp Ceviche: Shrimp, smoked melon, shishito peppers and local tomato vinaigrette with a drizzle of hot honey, for a unique flavor combination If you’re Irish, like I am, then you’ll have to check out the Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant: Sunshine State of Mind: Sweet orange pudding meets a touch of delightful whipped cream, elegantly paired with an orange butterscotch sauce

Sweet orange pudding meets a touch of delightful whipped cream, elegantly paired with an orange butterscotch sauce The Florida Split: Florida P1 Vodka, Florida local J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur, vanilla ice cream with orange and mango juice If you’re willing to suffer through the Rainforest Cafe, you’ll be rewarded with a new combo and IPA: Malibu Combo: Jerk-seasoned mahi mahi topped with red-onion-and-pineapple salsa, served alongside Caribbean coconut shrimp, accompanied with a coconut rum sauce and Caribbean rice

Jerk-seasoned mahi mahi topped with red-onion-and-pineapple salsa, served alongside Caribbean coconut shrimp, accompanied with a coconut rum sauce and Caribbean rice Sailfish Brewing Sunrise City IPA: West Coast-style IPA brewed with Columbus, Amarillo and Mosaic hops, featuring a smooth finish and notes of bitter citrus Want ice cream that isn’t DOLE Whip? Salt & Straw has just the thing: Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella: Tropical guanabana sherbet, swirled with enticing ribbons of dark chocolate stracciatella, imbued with a roasty, floral undertone The Spice & Tea Exchange has a hot or iced version of this special tea: Florida Sunshine Tea: A cup of sunshine with uplifting floral and citrus flavors—perfect for a refreshing tea (hot or iced) any time of day Splitsville’s Dining Room has a salad and martini:

Grilled Key West Pink Shrimp Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette: Spring mix greens, strawberries, oranges, cucumbers, tomato, parsley, red onions and feta cheese tossed in strawberry vinaigrette

Spring mix greens, strawberries, oranges, cucumbers, tomato, parsley, red onions and feta cheese tossed in strawberry vinaigrette Key Lime Pie Martini: Florida’s iconic dessert in a glass rimmed with graham cracker crumbs

STK Orlando has some great-looking fritters:

Cuban Sandwich: Pulled pork, ham and cheese—punctuated with pickles and mustard

Pulled pork, ham and cheese—punctuated with pickles and mustard Conch Fritters: Presented with a spicy remoulade sauce and lime wedges for a burst of seaside flavor

Presented with a spicy remoulade sauce and lime wedges for a burst of seaside flavor Key Lime Bar: Topped with meringue, lime zest and toasted coconut

What would a trip to Walt Disney World be without churros? Sunshine Churros is offering up a creamsicle-flavored treat:

Orange County Creamsicle: Churro rolled in orange sugar, adorned with cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of orange and white toppings

Terralina Crafted Italian is going hardcore with the spritz:

Classico Almare Spritz: Classic Italian Spritz flavors of bitter orange, rhubarb and subtle herbal notes

Classic Italian Spritz flavors of bitter orange, rhubarb and subtle herbal notes Hugo Almare Spritz: Refreshing and bright with elderflower, lemon and mint on the palate and nose

Refreshing and bright with elderflower, lemon and mint on the palate and nose Rosa Almare Spritz: Notes of grapefruit, bitter herbs and flowers

T-REX is your spot if you have a hankering for tuna:

Blackened Tuna: Tuna seared rare, served over cilantro-lime rice with a side of mango, avocado and heirloom cherry tomato salad

Tuna seared rare, served over cilantro-lime rice with a side of mango, avocado and heirloom cherry tomato salad Oyster City Mangrove Pale Ale: Classic pale ale with a malty body and mild hops, fermented in mangos for a tropical, fruit-forward flavor

Cannolis with an orange twist? It must be Vivoli il Gelato:

Strawberry Shortcake Bombolato: Cake batter gelato, strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries, all tucked inside a warm Italian doughnut

Cake batter gelato, strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries, all tucked inside a warm Italian doughnut Orange Blossom Honey Cannoli: Creamy blend of ricotta and orange blossom honey served in a crispy Italian pastry shell

There are more frozen drinks to be found over at Wine Bar George:

Dicuru Burrata: Paired with tomatoes from The Villages Grown, Belle Glade corn and Olde Hearth sourdough bread—featuring ingredients sourced from Florida

Paired with tomatoes from The Villages Grown, Belle Glade corn and Olde Hearth sourdough bread—featuring ingredients sourced from Florida Frozen Old Fashioned: Made with DOLE Whip Orange and George Dickel 8-Year-Old Tennessee whiskey

Poke fans can check out YeSake Kiosk for a new Sake and bowl:

Florida Fresh Poke Bowl: Fluffy rice, grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, carrots, cucumber, avocado, mandarin oranges and tempura crunch, topped with a savory roasted sesame sauce

Fluffy rice, grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, carrots, cucumber, avocado, mandarin oranges and tempura crunch, topped with a savory roasted sesame sauce Florida Sunset: A tropical blend of Ozeki Sake, Nigori Sake, Monin Banana and Peach syrups and DOLE Pineapple Juice

I saved the best for last. DOLE Whip. An Orange Bird DOLE Whip! Swirls on the Water:

Orange Bird Sundae: DOLE Whip Orange in a vanilla waffle bowl with whipped cream, green sprinkles and an Orange Bird chocolate decoration

In related news, Flavors of Florida will also host culinary events with headlined by expert chefs José Andrés and Art Smith. This admission-free culinary experience will feature notable restaurateurs and chefs who will “spotlights some of their most popular dishes and drinks, including many that will be on the Disney Springs Flavors of Florida menu.”

[Source: Disney Springs]

[Source: Walt Disney World News]