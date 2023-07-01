Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs: Key Lime and Coconut Caramel for July







Each month brings a new treat at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs. For July, a new Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie and cold brew connect to Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs. However, as usual, Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs’ menu offers plenty of surprises and sweet treats for July.

Flavors of Florida Items at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs

As a part of Walt Disney World’s announcement of Flavors of Florida, we learned about some of the July treats at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs. They are:

Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie– a vanilla bean cookie dough infused with Florida key lime juice, then blanketed with premium chocolate chips and special key lime pie crumbs Quantities will be limited with Key Lime products. They may sell out each day. These will be sold through August 12, 2023.

Orange Mocha Nitro Cold Brew (AKA Stuart’s Cold Brew) – a bright, refreshing dessert coffee made with locally roasted beans, maple syrup, rich dark chocolate, and delicious Florida oranges.

Caramel Coconut Cookie and Cake

For July, guests can buy limited-time Caramel Coconut Cookie and Cake. The cookie consists of Gideon’s classic chocolate chip cookie. It comes fused with vanilla bean dough, housemade salted caramel, and coconut cream. The Coconut Caramel Cookie is topped with shaved toasted coconut. ⁣⁣

Also. Gideon’s Coconut Cream Cake returns in July. This three-layer vanilla cake is covered in generous portions of flavorful coconut cream buttercream. This receives a compliment of homemade salted caramel ribbons between the layers and toasted coconut on the outside. Slices at both locations every Wednesday and Saturday in July.

Review of Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie

This cookie offers a lovely key lime flavor with the usual high-quality cookie dough and chocolate chips. The characteristic softness of this cookie enhances the experience. Key lime fans will love this cookie returning for this year.

Of course, you ordered a cookie with chocolate chips in the summer in Florida, so make sure you have plenty of napkins. Still, the potential mess factor does not deter the quality of these limited-time Flavors of Florida cookies.

As usual, Gideon’s Bakehouse offers wonderful seasonal cookies and other treats. As always, eat like you mean it!