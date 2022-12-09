Photo Report Universal Studios Florida (December 7, 2022)

Universal Studios Florida continues to have construction walls up in many places within that theme park. However, we can see work being done and things changing. For this article, we will take a walk around Universal Studios Florida.

We wander towards the Production Central area of the park as we enter. Walls remain up for the highly rumored Villain-Con attraction. The construction work for the expected entrance area continues to move along. Yet, the themed walls remain around this upcoming attraction and the former Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Café location.

If we continue through Production Central to the Music Plaza Area, we will see signs of the Mannheim Steamroller concerts scheduled for this weekend. For the holiday festivities at Universal Orlando this year, two weekends involve shows by Mannheim Steamroller. Last weekend, concerts happened. This weekend will feature the remaining two concerts by Mannheim Steamroller for this year at Universal Studios Florida.

Near the KidZone area, we see the “Puss in Boots” The Last Wish” movie promotion photo opportunity. This movie will be released to the public a few days before Christmas.

As we make our way around the KidZone area, we should acknowledge that most of this area will be removed soon. Universal Orlando has yet to mention any specific theming arriving officially. We know that some beloved animated characters will be involved, so most evidence points to DreamWorks taking over this area soon.

When we turn toward the Hollywood Boulevard area, we find good and bad news regarding theme park food. The popular Central Park Crepes still shows the “Turkey Dinner” crepe on the menu board. That serves as good news. Last year, this style of crepe disappeared soon after Thanksgiving. After chatting with a few Team Members, we believe this crepe will stick around until the end of the month. However, guests should be aware that this stand ran out of supplies on some days to make this crepe.

Regarding bad news, Carmen’s Veranda, the food/beverage kiosk near Cafe La Bamba, no longer stands in that area. Since this was the only place in the theme parks to buy a jalapeno and cheddar pretzel, we felt slightly sad. As of the time of writing, we have no word on if a replacement food kiosk will be taking that spot.

As we move into the Hollywood Boulevard section, a few things of note should catch our eye. For example, we still wait for an announcement of the new merchandise location being created here and in conjunction with the former Darkroom location.

Also, with the recent information from Universal Orlando that the passholder lounge would be closing permanently, on December 31st, in its current location next to the former Darkroom, will the new merchandise opportunity involve all three of these former locations?

Nearby, Schwab’s Pharmacy received a short-term re-theme for the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” movie. In addition to the décor changes, guests may purchase some combination of the three movie-themed milkshakes.

Across the street, The Five and Dime store, also known as The Bourne Stuntacular gift shop, added a new item recently. This one intrigues us. We now have “Gremlins” themed Loungefly products. This “Gremlins” Stripe Funko Pop! Loungefly wallet. This wallet cost $55. We cannot help but wish that a “Gremlins” attraction or Halloween Horror Nights house would come to Universal Orlando.

Finally, despite reports to the contrary, the Hello Kitty store lives. The flooring received repairs, and the cute bows on the floor disappeared. This paves the way for this store to be closed and rethemed eventually. Yet, that time is not now.

Thanks for walking with us around Universal Studios Florida. Which of these changes most excited you? Which one bothered you the most? Please let us know in the comments below.