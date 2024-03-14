Patty Jenkins Says That She Returned To Working On Rogue Squadron







In December 2020, it was announced that director Patty Jenkins, known for directing the 2017 Wonder Woman film at Warner Bros. and its then-upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984, would be helming a solo Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron. The film would have been inspired by Jenkins’ father, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.







However, in November of 2021, the film had been delayed indefinitely from its original 2023 release window. Not long afterward, rumors about “creative differences” began to spread, given Lucasfilm’s track record of directors leaving projects. In December, Jenkins claimed to be still working on the project, but in September of 2022, the film was completely removed from Disney’s release slate, leading to many assuming the film was canceled. Shortly after that, rumors surfaced that Jenkins’ script was “a mess” and being rejected.



Now, almost two years later, we have an update from Jenkins herself, saying that she is still working on the film. In an interview with Collider, she said that she originally put the project on hold to work on Wonder Woman 3, which was later canceled. With that out of the way, she is now resuming work on Rogue Squadron. Her full statement was:

“So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, I thought maybe I’ll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3. So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, oh, we gotta finish this deal. We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars and so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows?“

“And so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows? It’s hard, they have a hard job in front of them of what’s the first movie they’re gonna do. They have other directors who have been working, but I am now, you know, ‘I’m back on doing Rogue Squadron and we’ll see what happens’. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we’re both super happy with it.“





With Disney and Lucasfilm trying to revive Star Wars in the theatrical space after multiple television disappointments, it wouldn’t seem out of the question for them to want to revisit this concept. Only time will tell if we will get to the sci-fi equivalent of Top Gun.



What do you think? Will Rogue Squadron finally get made? Or will Jenkins’ latest treatment get rejected again? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: Collider