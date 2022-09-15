Star Wars Rogue Squadron Removed, and Other Film Changes to Upcoming Disney Release Slate

Disney is apparently changing up it’s upcoming movie slate by removing some titles like ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” and adding recently announced films like ‘Mufasa,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ ‘Wish,’ ‘Ellio’ and even ‘Snow White.’

According to Variety Disney has removed ‘Rogue Squadron’ from the release calendar. The film from Patty Jenkins has been in flux for awhile now. The original release date of December 22, 2023 is no longer showing. As of now it has been delayed, but it’s interesting given that Disney didn’t announce any more ‘Star Wars’ movies or shows during D23.

The removal of “Rogue Squadron” was only part of the change. Several more films were added to the slate:

Disney Animation’s new film ‘Wish’ will release on November 22, 2023.

ixar’s new science-fiction film ‘Elio’ will release on March 1, 2024.

The live-action ‘Snow White’ has a release date of March 22, 2024.

While the new announced ‘Inside Out 2’ will be releasing from Disney / Pixar on June 14, 2022.

The ‘Lion King’ sequel ‘Mufasa’ will be releasing on July, 5, 2024.

Some other films also got shifted around including:

The new ‘Haunted Mansion’ film which has been pushed back to August 11, 2023 instead of March 10, 2023.

An yet named Marvel film has also been pushed from an original February 16, 2024 date back to a new September 6, 2024 spot.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!