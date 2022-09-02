Trip Report: August 2022 Stay at the B Resort Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Area

During my most recent trip to the Orlando area, I stayed for several days at the B Resort & Spa. I enjoy staying here since it is easy to walk to the Disney Springs area. As someone trying lots of theme park resort dining, Disney Springs functions as must-do each trip. The B Resort & Spa offers several different types of rooms. On a previous trip, I stayed in a “Posh” suite. For this trip, I stayed in a “Captivating” room.

The “Captivating” rooms feature two queen beds or one king bed. During my stay, we had a king bed. The space offered in this room with the king bed was incredible. One of the advantages to staying in Disney Springs area as opposed to on-site at Walt Disney World involves more space for the money. In fairness, generally the Disney Springs area hotels, like the B Resort & Spa, cost noticeably less.

As their website says, these rooms feature modern furnishings, chic décor, and floor to ceiling windows. From our room, you could see some of the fireworks at Epcot each night. Also, the view from our room helped set the tone for time at Disney Springs and/or trips to the theme parks. We were on floor 15, so high enough to enjoy the view.

As advertised, the “Blissful Beds” exceed normal hotel bedding. They rank as a reason to love the B Resort & Spa. The room also came with a small sleeper sofa. I would not define that sleeping spot as great but comparable in quality to many similar sleeping arrangements in Orlando area hotels. The room featured a spacious bathroom, Keurig coffee maker, and a small beverage cooler. The closet and in-room safe also came in handy during the stay. We did have some minor housekeeping issues during our stay but the staff was polite and considerate the entire time. During our stay, full housekeeping patterns, before pandemic, have not returned. However, a light refresh of our room was done daily with a full cleaning every few days. We never lacked bathroom supplies or towels.

The lobby area looks clean and spacious. As a “Good Neighbor” hotel, the lobby and elevators are decorated with some Star Wars/Disney designs. If interested, you can use the photo op spots before and after your day in the theme parks. Based on our room location, the elevator service remained easy to use every time we went up to our room.

Regarding dining, the quick service option works well with Joffrey’s coffee. I, once again, dined at The American Kitchen Bar and Grill there. As I will cover in a future dining review, I learned they changed a dessert item based on one of my reviews. In fairness, that is what they said. I am sure they consulted people with more cuisine expertise also. Still, we had a lovely meal as usual here.

Overall, our stay at the B Resort & Spa went well. Is this like staying at Portofino Bay Resort at Universal Orlando or The Grand Floridian Resort at Walt Disney World? Of course, this place does not match those. Still, for the valuable vacation money you spend, the B Resort offers good value with solid amenities.

Finally, I learned today that the B Resort & Spa will be having a little treat for “Spooky” season. They stated that the modern and chic B Resort & Spa is the perfect place for the entire family to relax and unwind after a late night spent at Walt Disney World. Before a night of frightful fun, trick-or-treaters can check-in and participate in the “Let’s Boo This” scavenger hunt where they will win a special Halloween wristband and on select dates, a Benson the Florida Gopher B Humane plush. They even reminded me that this resort offers complimentary shuttle service to the theme parks during regular park hours. That could save you some ride-share and/or parking fees. The nightly rates at the B Resort & Spa start at $105.00 plus tax and resort fees.

If looking for a more cost-effective way to enjoy your Walt Disney World vacation, this hotel should be considered. Enjoy the spooky season and good luck with your vacation.