Mardi Gras Food Tents Popping Up in Some Interesting Places This Year at Universal Orlando







Mardi Gras starts at Universal Orlando on Feb. 4, 2023, running until April 16, 2023. Universal Orlando Resort will take its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration beyond the bayou with Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval this year. Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando has grown from a minor festival to a massive event with various culinary options. Now food tents appeared in some new unique places.

This year, Universal Orlando will offer some Mardi Gras food options outside of Universal Studios Florida. In previous years, the food provided as a part of the festival resided only in Universal Studios Florida theme park. Two food tents have been set up in the Port of Entry area of Islands of Adventure. This marks the first time Mardi Gras food tents will be operated in Islands of Adventure. Islands of Adventure guests can purchase gumbo, jambalaya, king cake, and other New Orleans food staples at these tents. In addition, Volcano Bay will sell a Muffuletta Long Board Pizza. Many other seasonal food and beverage options will be sold at CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resort hotel restaurants.

Like previous years, the food tents have spread throughout Universal Studios Florida. In recent days, the initial process of construction of these Mardi Gras food tents continues in preparation. Most of these food tents sit in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida.

However, with all the construction walls this year, Universal Orlando needs to show some creativity in locating food and beverage tents. Numerous food tents are required, with over 50 Mardi Gras food and beverage options.

For example, seating was removed from the covered area near Animal Actors Stage to place some food tents. Rumors indicate that Columbian-themed food and beverage will be served in this area. Many guests will miss this food tent based on location and construction walls around most of KidZone.

Over by the former Fear Factor Live Stage, a food tent takes up residence. This food tent location has been used before. However, many guests will also miss this food tent since this path takes a long way from London Waterfront to the Men in Black: Alien Attack attraction.

One hidden area, known as Sting Alley, will function as a food and beverage tent. Universal Orlando used this area during Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Some preparation started in this area this week. Rumors indicate that the wonderful Ube Waffle Cone might be returning this year for Mardi Gras in this location.

So, if you plan to enjoy the food at Universal Orlando for Mardi Gras, search high and low for food and beverage options. Remember the discounted food and beverage card sold during this event. Last year, I broke down the value of this discount card. As always, eat like you mean it!