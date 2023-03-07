Josh D’ Amaro Says Tron Coaster “Tip Of Iceberg of What’s Coming”







Walt Disney Co. chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro recently talked to the Orlando Business Journal about the upcoming Tron Lightcycle Run coaster opening on April 4 at Walt Disney World. During the interview D’Amaro said that the Tron coaster was “…the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming” [To Walt Disney World.] But hopefully he is referring to more than just the couple of attractions being built or rethemed because Universal Orlando is coming for Disney.

In the interview with the Orlando Business Journal offered this statement:

“Tron is spectacular, and adding something of this size and scope to the most visited theme park in the world is pretty ambitious and incredible. You see the guests walking off that experience … the look on their faces — and it adds to the whole experience we offer here. But there’s no end … Tron is the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming.”

Personally I’m hoping he means more than just the retheme of Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the new Moana’s Journey of Water walk-through area at EPCOT. IF that’s all it’s a tiny iceberg, and not nearly enough to challenge Universal Orlando’s EPIC Universe.

In fact The Orlando Business Journal only mentions those two attractions. Because as of now, that’s all that remains of all the previous D23 announcements. Two of the big announcements have been canceled including the Pixar Play Pavilion and a Mary Poppins attraction in EPCOT.

During D23 Josh D’Amaro eluded to more coming in the future, but it was all “Blue Sky” “maybe/possibly” types of announcements for parks like Disney’s Animal Kindgom and the Magic Kingdom. IP’s like Moana and Zootopia were teased for Animal Kingdom, while ‘Cocoa,’ ‘Encanto’ and Disney Villains were teased for “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” The razzle dazzle didn’t distract people from noticing it was all “maybe” and nothing was actually announced.

There have also been rumblings about something being done with ‘Journey Into Imagination’ as well. That ride needs all the help it can get.

If Disney wants to stay competitive in the Orlando space they are going to need to start bringing more than rethemes and walk throughs. Unless Disney does this they are going to crash on Universal Orlando’s iceberg. Given how Disney now owns ‘Titanic’ the irony is too good for me not to make the comparison.

Hopefully this means that Disney has a lot more announcements and projects coming?