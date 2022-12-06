Universal Studios Orlando’s Epic Universe Eyeing A 2025 Opening

The highly anticipated theme park expansions in Florida history is getting closer and closer to finally opening. Originally planned for a 2023 opening but was delayed due to the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, Universal’s Epic Universe park is getting people excited with anticipation.







The park will include all new lands and attractions themed after various intellectual properties available at their disposal. Some include never before seen Universal properties such as Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon; Some familiar like the Universal Monsters; Some pre-existing such as Wizarding World; And all new never before seen like Super Nintendo World.







After years of speculation of when the new opening date might be, we may have finally gotten out answer thanks to the recent UBS Investor Conference. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that the current planned opening date is set for 2025.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell on Monday confirmed Epic Universe is tracking for a summer 2025 opening. He also made an interesting comment about why the park might appeal to convention visitors:



"…the park is built so that you can come into one land and not the whole park." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AM5mSDu7Bd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 5, 2022

Shell would go on to say during the conference:



“There’s clearly a demand-supply imbalance. I think we’re opening a theme park at the right time.“



He also made an interesting statement about an “experiment” having to do with the nearby Orange County convention center, allowing convention goers access to specific lands of the park and not the entire area.



“It’s also very interesting that the park is very close to the Orange County convention center. An interesting experiment for us, we believe we can get the attendance we need just on the basis of the demand of the market, but it’s also going to be interesting to see as the convention business comes back“



“The park is built so that you can come into one land and not the whole park. Are we going to get nighttime convention business? Which is kind of an interesting experiment for us.“



Regardless, Disney is going to face some ferric competition in 2025 when Universal unleashes its biggest North American expansion yet. Are you excited for Epic Universe?





Source: WDWNT