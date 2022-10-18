Rumor: EPCOT Play Pavilion Has Been Canceled

The following is a rumor, so until it’s confirmed take it with a grain of salt. But it now seems that during a reported Global Executive Retreat, happening now at Walt Disney World, the EPCOT Play Pavilion project has reportedly been canceled by Disney executives.

For those that are unaware, the EPCOT Play Pavilion was set to be opened in the old Wonders of Life pavilion, next to the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind building.

It was set to feature several different films turned into interactive “play” areas.

WDWNT is reporting that sources have told them that Josh D’Amaro was the one to pull the plug on the space.

“Reportedly, it was the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, Josh D’Amaro, who pulled the trigger and killed the project. Those familiar with the pavilion said that a lot of the interior had already been installed and completed.”

They go on to say that they don’t know why the project is being canceled but there were sources telling them that Imagineers at the heart of the project were let go during the pandemic.

“Honestly, the news comes as no surprise to additional sources in the company who stated that programmers and other Imagineers who were working on the Play pavilion were let go during the initial round of layoffs at the height of the pandemic.”

Again, nothing has been publicly confirmed about this, but WDWNT has been right about many things in the past. Given that we have not heard anything more about this addition for quite awhile, it seems very plausible.

I do have to wonder what will happen to the pavilion now. Many were excited that it was going to be used again.

Long ago there were rumors that Disney was going to try to be able to use the Black Panther for a Wakanda themed pavilion. I wonder if they will go back to that or something like it as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is located in that area. I am aware they have the issue with Universal Orlando having the rights to some characters, but they might be able to use some characters they don’t have rights to like they did with the Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: WDWNT