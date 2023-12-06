Indian Pizza Anyone? eet by Maneet Chauhan Disney Springs







The new Disney Springs counter service restaurant, eet by Maneet Chauhan, opened this week. This place serves a few varieties of naan bread and Indian pizza using that naan bread. We tried both Indian pizza options at eet by Maneet Chauhan.

Many unexpected things can be observed at eet by Maneet Chauhan at Disney Springs. For example, this new restaurant concept brings some cultural ideas from Indian cuisine and creates some new concepts for Walt Disney World guests. One of those new-ish concepts would be the naan bread pizza.

Another unexpected thing to recognize about this restaurant involves its unique name – “eet by Maneet Chauhan.” Man-“eet” Chauhan named this counter service restaurant based on the last three letters of her name. Lots of other unique things can be learned as you visit.

One of those unique concepts would be the naan bread pizza at eet by Maneet Chauhan. The two pizza options that cost $14 each are:

Chicken Tikka Naan Pizza – chicken kabab, rich tomato butter sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Saag Paneer Naan Pizza – saag spinach sauce, paneer tikka, mozzarella, parmesan (vegetarian option).

We had both pizzas on the opening day of this new restaurant. Of these pizzas, the Chicken Tikka Naan Pizza impressed us the most of the two choices. In fact, it made our “Top Three Things” article from opening day.

This use of naan bread to create a tasty pizza works well at this restaurant. This thin pizza brings some quality flavors that most guests will enjoy. As simple as it sounds, this tastes like someone put a chicken tikki dish on a pizza crust. The chicken and the cheese present the best flavors within this pizza. Once again, we would like to thank GooToYou for their assistance on opening day.

Saag Paneer Naan Indian Pizza at eet by Maneet Chauhan

The vegetarian naan pizza option at eet by Maneet Chauhan is the Saag Paneer Naan Pizza. We specifically ordered this pizza to evaluate the vegetarian option. On a side note, we were surprised that more vegan options were not sold at this restaurant. Still, it provides plenty of vegetarian options.

The Saag Paneer Naan Pizza serves as one of these quality vegetarian options. We still preferred the Chicken Tikki Naan Pizza, but this makes a good option.

The spinach sauce provides a good base for this pizza, however. Though some might dislike the texture of the paneer tikki, we found it enjoyable. The naan bread allows the pizza slices to be foldable. Overall, we liked this pizza and would order it again.

We found the Indian Pizzas at eet by Maneet Chauhan to be good options for a counter-service meal at Disney Springs. Please let us know what you think about them when you visit eet by Maneet Chauhan. Also, we tried the bowls at eet by Maneet Chauhan recently. As always, eat like you mean it!