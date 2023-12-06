Want to BYOB at eet by Maneet Chauhan Disney Springs?







The new Indian counter service restaurant at Disney Springs, eet by Maneet Chauhan, opened earlier this week. Did you know you can order a BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl!) at eet by Maneet Chauhan Disney Springs? We went on opening day and tried it.

We know that some of you were disappointed to learn that BYOB stood for “Bring Your Own Bowl!” However, this restaurant resides in the Marketplace area of Disney Springs. This replaced the former Wolfgang Puck Express counter service location.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl!) at eet by Maneet Chauhan- $18.00

Still, the menu option providing the most variety at eet by Maneet Chauhan would be the BYOB. The menu describes this entrée with these words: “includes pickled red cabbage, indian pico de gallo, and masala chickpea pearls | choose base, kabab, and sauce.” Like many fast casual dining options, guests customize their bowls.

Bases include:

Cumin basmati rice

Turmeric riced cauliflower

Fresh salad greens

Kababs include:

Tandoori chicken

Paneer tikka

Basil cilantro shrimp

Masala roasted cauliflower

Sauces include:

Tikka (aromatic buttery tomato sauce)

Saag (rich earthy spinach sauce)

Moilee (golden coconut curry sauce)

Korma (cashew saffron sauce)

Bhunna (classic Indian curry sauce).

Our group chose paneer tikki, cumin basmati rice, and moilee sauce. We found the bowl enjoyable. The chickpeas presented more flavor than we expected with this bowl. Also, we would suggest that guests mix the components thoroughly before eating. This enhanced the bowl for our experience.

Portion Size

The portion size meets expectations for Disney Springs visitors. This makes a filling quick service entrée. For those who enjoy the bowls at Satu’li Canteen at Disney Animal Kingdom, this brings a different combination of flavors. The portion size resembles the newer rice bowls at Harambe Market at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Overall, we found this rice bowl to be a great menu addition for Disney Springs guests. With the ability to mix and match so many components, these BYOBs will delight many groups coming to dine at eet by Maneet Chauhan. Guests can come back many times for something a little different each time with all these bowl choices.

This new restaurant makes a good addition to Disney Springs, and so do these bowls. Do you want to BYOB at eet by Maneet Chauhan Disney Springs now?

In a previous article, we declared the top three things we liked most at this restaurant. As always, eat like you mean it!