Review: Satu’li Canteen Chicken Bowl Kids Meal Animal Kingdom







Satu’li Canteen constantly rates as one of the best counter service options at Walt Disney World. What if you only want a snack there? Have you considered a kids’ meal at Satu’li Canteen in the Pandora area of Disney’s Animal Kingdom?

During a recent visit, we visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We wanted some air conditioning and a snack. Thus, we mobile-ordered a kids’ meal. No matter your age, anyone can order a kids’ meal at most Walt Disney World restaurants. We chose the Chopped Wood-Grilled Chicken Bowl. This resembles the adult version coming in a smaller bowl.

Chopped Wood-Grilled Chicken Bowl (Kids’ Meal) at Satu’li Canteen – $8.79

Unless you make substitutions, this kids’ meal meets the Disney nutrition guidelines for complete meals. As you might expect, we substituted the drink for a diet soft drink. Remember, Satu’li Canteen offers free drink refills as long as you dine there.

The menu description reads, “Wood-Grilled Chicken marinated with Garlic and Olive Oil topped with Crunchy Vegetable Slaw and served with your choice of Base and small Dasani®, Bottled Water, or low-fat milk.” You could select tofu instead of chicken if desired.

The portion size of the bowl is smaller than the adult version. Still, it makes a reasonable snack. The value increases when you consider you receive a beverage also.

So how was it?

We received a reasonable amount of chicken with this entrée. Even with mobile order confusion, we received a warm bowl. The bowls at Satu’li Canteen stay warm for some time. The flavors within this kids’ meal qualify as “safe” regarding taste. The quality is good, but nothing too powerful for picky eaters.

Though we prefer other bases in our bowls here, the rice and beans provided good quality. The garlic and olive oil sauce balances this out. Overall, this made a nice snack. Our time at Satu’li Canteen also provided a needed break from the Florida heat.

This kids’ meal makes a good option. Of course, Satu’li offers some more generic kids’ meal options like quesadillas and a Pandora version of a hot dog. You can also order a smaller version of the Cheeseburger Pods as a kids’ meal.

If you are unsure, you will like bowls at Satu’li Canteen, this makes a good introduction. If you are a foodie, then this will not impress. You should order an adult meal or split an entrée with someone. As always, eat like you mean it!