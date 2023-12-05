Top Three Things We Liked at eet by Maneet Chauhan Disney Springs







The new Indian counter service restaurant at Disney Springs, eet by Maneet Chauhan, recently opened. We tried most of the menu at eet by Maneet Chauhan. What did we like most?

In July, we first learned that eet by Maneet Chauhan would be coming to Disney Springs. Then, in October, online menus appeared for this restaurant. On December 4, eet by Maneet Chauhan opened to the public after several special invite preview events.

We were one of the first people to visit this new restaurant on opening day at Disney Springs. With the help of GooToYou, we tried almost every item on the menu. Based on that, we came up with the top three things we liked on opening day at Eet by Maneet Chauhan. In future days, we will visit this new restaurant more and craft some more extensive reviews of the individual menu items here. Until then, these are our top three things.

Tandoori Chicken Poutine at eet by Maneet Chauhan- $14.00

The Tandoori Chicken Poutine served as one of our most anticipated menu items at this restaurant. It contains chaat masala fries, tandoori chicken, white cheddar curds, and a rich tomato butter sauce.

We found this to offer good flavor. At least on opening day, people disagreed about whether they liked the chicken or the white cheddar curds better with this entrée. The flavors will not overpower you with spice. Still, it presents some spice to enhance the overall experience.

Chicken Tikka Naan Pizza – $14.00

This use of naan bread to create a tasty pizza works well at this restaurant. The pizza includes chicken kabab, rich tomato butter sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on naan bread. This thin pizza brings some quality flavors that most guests will enjoy. As simple as it sounds, this tastes like someone put a chicken tikki dish on a pizza crust. We liked it.

eet Bread Service with Pimento Whipped Paneer – $18.00

This bread service will gain a loyal following quickly. Guests receive buttered and garlic naan bread. The bread deserves to be praised for its quality alone.

However, this bread service comes with a pimento whipped paneer cheese featured in the center of a serving plate. To compliment that, the pimento whipped paneer cheese is surrounded by masala vegetable sticks, Indian pickle, coriander honey, and several tasty chutneys. We suggest placing the pimento cheese and some chutney on the naan bread for a complete experience.

We enjoyed our visit to eet by Maneet Chauhan. Thus, we will be back again. If you visit, let us know your thoughts about the food there. As always, eat like you mean it!