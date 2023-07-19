New Disney Springs Restaurant Coming Later This Year, EET, an Indian Restaurant







Disney Springs contains many excellent restaurants. Based on an announcement by Walt Disney World, a new award-winning one will be coming later this year, “EET.”

One cuisine style that has been missing from the Walt Disney World Resort is Indian food. You could find some Indian food at Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Still, the Indian food there tastes good, but few Indian choices exist on that menu.

That gap in cuisine looks to be solved based on an announcement by Disney Eats on Instagram. Walt Disney World announced, “‼️New Restaurant Coming to Disney Springs‼️ We are excited to share Maneet Chauhan, the acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef, and Food Network star, and Vivek Deora, the international hospitality entrepreneur, are bringing their famed Indian cuisine to @DisneySprings with the opening of EET later this year. 🍽️ Be sure to check back for all the updates on this modern, fun Indian-inspired concept!”

EET’s Menu at Disney Springs

This restaurant will take guests on a culinary journey through India. EET’s menu will consist of a carefully curated tapestry of regional Indian specialties that reflect the diversity and richness of the country’s culinary heritage. From the aromatic spices of North India to the coastal flavors of the South, each dish will transport guests on a remarkable journey across the vast culinary landscape of India. Guests should expect a symphony of vibrant colors, tantalizing aromas, and intricate flavors that will leave you craving more.

Impeccable Expertise and a Magical Ambiance at EET

With the culinary skill of Maneet Chauhan and the hospitality expertise of Vivek Deora, EET should not only serve exceptional cuisine but also an enchanting ambiance. Every detail, from the elegant decor to the warm and welcoming service, will be meticulously crafted to immerse guests in a truly magical dining experience. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of Indian cuisine or a curious first-time explorer, EET promises to captivate your senses and create lasting memories.

Maneet Chauhan and Vivek Deora’s vision to introduce the enchanting flavors of India promises to be a culinary adventure like no other. Guests should expect a symphony of flavors, spices, and traditions that will transport them to the heart of India.

Will you be trying this new restaurant concept? Let us know in the comments below.