‘Harry Potter’ Series Adaptation Official Now for HBO Max







The “leaked” new “Harry Potter” television series became official today at the Warner Bros. Discover presentation.

While rumors of this new television project surfaced a few days ago, today, this became official. The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to the press and investors on April 12. Also, as expected at this event, the information came that HBO Max and Discovery+ are officially being combined into a new service called Max.

This new “Harry Potter” television series will involve a season dedicated to each of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books. Warner Bros. Discovery declared the show as a “decade-long series.” Also, it will feature an entirely new cast from the films. Most importantly, J.K. Rowling will serve as executive producer of this series.

MAX

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” said Rowling.

This Wizarding World announcement ends years of speculation about a television version. This project looked less likely when Rowling found herself in the middle of some social issue controversies. However, Warner Bros. has been very successful with this franchise.

“Harry Potter” Franchise

The franchise has proven incredibly popular. Harry Potter books still sell well. The Wizarding World properties exist in several Universal-run theme parks, with a rumored Wizarding World area opening in Universal’s Epic Universe in 2025. The closure of Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure has raised thoughts that the Wizarding World will expand at that theme park soon.

The “Harry Potter” movies remain popular. The merchandise sales remain solid. With Broadway shows, popular video games, and more, this franchise looks set to continue rising for years to come.

What do you think about this news? Are you excited to see this television series? Let us know in the comments below.