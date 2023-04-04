Rumor: Harry Potter Streaming Series Looks Closer to Happening







The speculation of the Harry Potter-themed series has been around for a long time. Based on a report from Bloomberg today, the possibility looks more likely. However, several significant obstacles must be handled before this Wizarding World fan’s dream can happen.

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to close a deal to produce a “Harry Potter” television series. According to Bloomberg, the project would be directly based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling book series. This would not involve the “Fantastic Beasts” film series. Reportedly, each season would draw from one of the books, suggesting an ongoing franchise that would stretch for seven years for the studio.

Talks Are Preliminary

However, most sources indicate that talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and J.K. Rowling’s group remain preliminary. The studio is looking to house the series under its streaming banner, HBO Max, soon to be combined with the Discovery+ streaming service.

The stories of Warner Bros. trying to secure the ability to create a “Harry Potter” television series have been around for a while. These gained momentum in early 2021.

Some speculate that this “leak” of brokering a Harry Potter television show deal looks suspicious. Warner Bros. Discovery is preparing to host an April 12 presentation primarily for investors. The event previews the integration of HBO Max and Discovery+ and the company’s upcoming schedule of streaming content. Claiming a new Wizarding World series would look good at that meeting.

Warner Bros. generated more than seven billion dollars with the “Harry Potter” movies worldwide. Logic dictates that they know a good thing when they see it. However, this deal is far from done. Rowling herself must approve. In the past, she has been resistant to this type of operation.

However, the concept of expanding the materials from her “Harry Potter” novels into an entire season each sounds plausible. This would allow so many elements left out of the movies to come to life on screen in a television series.

Harry Potter Fans Would Love This

In fairness, we have heard this several times before in different versions. Yes, Wizarding World fans would love this. The fans of Harry Potter seem to grow each year, not decrease. The popularity of the Wizarding World areas at Universal theme parks makes that apparent. Also, with the mediocre performance of the “Fantastic Beasts” movie franchise, this proposed television series might be just the thing for Warner Bros. and Wizarding World fans.

Do you think this will happen? Let us know in the comments below.