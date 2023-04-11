Poseidon’s Fury Closing Permanently, and Hogwarts Castle Show Closing For Refurbishments at Universal Orlando







May 9 will be a day of vloggers and bloggers filling Universal’s Islands of Adventure with two attractions closing. Poseidon’s Fury will close forever on May 10. “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” show will also start an extensive refurbishment on May 10.

If you plan to visit Universal’s Islands of Adventure on May 9, expect to see many people taking photos and videos. With Lost Continent’s opening day attraction being closed forever, nostalgia for the Orlando area theme park attraction will ensue. Poseidon’s Fury opened in 1999 as an opening day attraction at Islands of Adventure.

This guided walkthrough attraction features several scenes. Your tour guide walks you through the process as you return the “Trident” to Poseidon. This attraction has become dated in terms of technology. Poseidon’s Fury has always been a bit “cheesy” with the storyline.

Only the interactive Mystic Fountain will remain as an attraction in the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure. Since the addition of the Wizarding World area to Islands of Adventure, the Lost Continent area has been a pale expression of its former status. Many see it as a food area to walk through to reach the Wizarding World area.

However, Poseidon’s Fury closing opens a large amount of land area for Universal Orlando to create something new. Since the former “The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad” stage show has also been closed for several years, the space to be used by Universal Creative provides a large canvas to work with.

Rumors about Replacements for Poseidon’s Fury

Based on history, speculation will now grow of the Wizarding World taking over more of the Lost Continent area. This makes some sense. Nevertheless, with Epic Universe opening in 2025 with a highly rumored Wizarding World area, Universal Orlando may not want to go in that direction.

Another rumor about changes to the Lost Continent area led to Nintendo. For as long as some can remember, the rumor of a Zelda attraction taking over Poseidon’s Fury space has existed. The incredible façade of Poseidon’s Fury would fit with Zelda. However, does Universal Orlando want to open an additional Nintendo-themed area with another Nintendo area opening at Epic Universe in 2025?

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle

Also, beginning Wednesday, May 10, “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade will close for a refurbishment. Universal Orlando states that this extended closure will be done for future show enhancements.

At this point, we do not know when the castle light show will return. We suspect that it will be during the Halloween Horror Nights season. This would allow the return of the “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” to happen during that season.

One last thing, the closure dates of both attractions falling on the same day look suspicious. Do some of the changes need aspects of both attractions closed to start? Do they relate in some way?

As usual with Universal Orlando Resort, they give out as little information as possible. We must wait and follow the trail to see where it leads.

What do you think will happen to the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure? Let us know in the comments below.