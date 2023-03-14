New Universal Trademark Filings Indicate Possible EPIC Universe Attraction Names







Recently five new trademark names were filed concerning Universal Orlando and are likely for the upcoming Epic Universe park. A couple of the filings possibly confirm rumored names or theming for some of the attractions.

The find was posted to Twitter by the @CygnusParkYT account.

Universal has filed multiple trademark applications, including some potential attraction names. #EpicUniverse pic.twitter.com/wBwXKFdMBJ — Cygnus (@CygnusParkYT) March 10, 2023

Filed trademarks include Constellation Carousel, Starfall Racers, The Oak and Star Tavern, Curse of the Werewolf, and Dark Universe.

There have been rumors that the attractions in the hub area would be space themed. Names like Constellation Carousel, Starfall Racers, and The Oak and Star Tavern sound like this not only confirms that they will likely be located in that area. Currently, a racing coaster is being built in that area, so this is likely the Starfall Racers attraction.

@bioreconstruct has been posting aerial images of its construction:

Aerial look at some of the track so far for the dual-racing roller coaster in Universal’s Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/4tWtgtSs24 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 4, 2023

That leaves the “Dark Universe” and “Curse of the Werewolf” trademarks.

Curse of the Werewolf will likely be the coaster’s name in the Universal Monsters area. It’s been the rumored name for a while.

Aerial look at part of the roller coaster in Classic Monsters land. The covered areas of track indicate something will be built overhead. pic.twitter.com/WuarEEKFgT — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 3, 2023

Dark Universe could indicate the name of the Universal Monsters area or an attraction in that area. Given that Universal was, at one point, going to create Monsterverse films under “The Dark Universe” banner, it is likely related to that park area.

It is all starting to come together, which is exciting for fans.

Sources: A friend – Gina, Twitter