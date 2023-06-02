Disney Springs Dining Update (June 2, 2023) – New Gideon’s Bakehouse Cookie







The beginning of June brings a new Disney Springs dining update for us to explore. This month presents the usual candidates for yummy monthly treats, Pride month offerings, news about Disney-owned food trucks, and menu updates. In addition, we received info about new sugary treats from Gideon’s Bakehouse and Everglazed Donuts, and Cold Brew.

Disney Springs Dining Update: Food Trucks

We have been hearing for a few weeks that the Disney-owned food trucks at Disney Springs will be phased out. This has been happening for some time. Disney plans to close its food truck operations at Disney Springs. This will not influence third-party food trucks like 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck and Local Green Orlando. In fairness, these changes in dining options will only impact a few guests since Disney has been slowly reducing the food trucks and hours for several years, even before 2020.

Vivoli il Gelato

Vivoli il Gelato in Disney Springs recently revealed its new Gelato Lite, a light gelato with all the flavor of regular gelato but with less fat and sugar. This place made several menu changes, such as rotating some gelato flavors out, like brownie batter and salted caramel. They added banana, dulce de leche, and rum raisin flavor, in any case.

Disney Springs Dining Update: Pride Month Menu Items

Walt Disney World announced that the following Disney Springs locations will have unique items in June. The items disclosed are:

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Roulade – Green apple mousse roulade with buttercream and a pride Mickey garnish

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available June 1 through 30) – 22-ounce Pride-themed jumbo squeeze bottles available for purchase with the Shine on Tap

Coca-Cola Store (Available June 1 through 30) – Simply Rainbow flavor beverage, which consists of Simply Orange, ICEE Blue Raspberry, and grenadine topped with gummy candy.

The Ganachery (Available June 1 through 20) – Pride Chocolate Piñata consisting of chocolate piñata filled with marshmallow treats.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. (Available June 1 through 30) – Rainbow Donut and “Happy Pride Month” Ripple Art

Paddlefish (Available June 1 through 30) – Kendra’s Loud & Proud cocktail will be sold in June. This June cocktail contains grenadine, pineapple juice, elderflower liqueur, and Islamorada Hibiscus Gin served in the classic Paddlefish glass garnished with cherry, orange, lemon, blackberry, and a mint sprig.

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available June 1 through 30) – Pride Cake provides guests with a multi-layered, multi-colored decadent cake.

Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew

One Disney Springs food and beverage location, Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew, was not promoted directly by Disney regarding Pride Month items. With National Donut Day being on June 2, this new donut offering might make a good choice for that. Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew unveiled their limited-time donuts for June on social media. They announced the Pride Donut and Pride 6 Pack.

Everglazed stated that the Pride Donut would be a vanilla glazed donut featuring a kaleidoscope of celebratory candy confetti, vanilla buttercream dusted with edible glitter, and a sour belt rainbow gummy. Also, they reported that the Pride 6 Pack showcases the full-color spectrum of the rainbow with six individual donuts that each look unique.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Along with all the everyday menu items, Sprinkles is still selling the Lemon Meringue Cupcake we mentioned in a previous update. However, Disney also did not include the Pride Month cupcake from Sprinkles. From now until June 25, Sprinkles will sell a Pride Sprinkles Cupcake. Of course, this is Sprinkles so more seasonal cupcakes will be sold later this month and in July.

Salt & Straw Upcycled Food Series

Salt & Straw presented guests with the new “Upcycled Food Series” of ice cream flavors for Memorial Day weekend. Every month or so, Salt & Straw sells five limited-time flavors. On social media, they asked, “Ready to raise your summer to new heights of ice cream goodness? Say hello to five uniquely delicious flavors created by upcycling all kinds of incredible foods, from barley to bread to cacao to okara. Taste the upcycled foods menu certified by the Upcycled Food Association:

🍋 Lemon Curd & Whey

🍫 Cacao Pulp & Chocolate Stracciatella Gelato

🥛 Malted Chocolate Barley Milk

🧁 Salted Caramel & Okara Cupcakes

🍞 Day-Old Bread Pudding & Chocolate Ganache.”

As usual, some of these flavors sound good. In contrast, some may taste good but do not sound appealing. Either way, in partnership with Upcycle, these flavors remind us about being careful regarding food waste.

Gideon’s Bakehouse June Limited-Time Offerings

For June, Gideon’s Bakehouse will sell the Sea Turtle Cookie along with several other limited-time sweet treats. Gideon’s Bakehouse stated that this was their tribute to the popular candy from 1918. According to Gideon’s Bakehouse, the Sea Turtle Cookie nurtures you with premium chocolate, homemade caramel, and giant candied pecans sprinkled with their signature sea salt. Guests that had this cookie stated that it tasted great. It costs $6.50.

A portion of sales from this new flavor will support Florida’s Sea Turtle Conservancy, the world’s oldest sea turtle research and conservation group. This cookie will be available every day of June with the standard limit of two per person while supplies last.

Also, Gideon’s Bakehouse will sell a Sea Turtle Cake. The Sea Turtle Cake comes with three layers of soft chocolate cake completely covered in butter pecan buttercream. Then, the cake receives some caramel and candied pecan to complete this work of art. Guests can find it every Wednesday and Saturday in June at Gideon’s Bakehouse. Once again, there is a limit of two per person while supplies last each day.

Following the normal pattern at Gideon’s Bakehouse, a new collectible card, candles, and other merchandise will be available. Also, with Pride Month, the Rainbow Crunch Cake will be sold every day this month. Pride month merchandise featuring Rainbow Cat will also be available for purchase.

Marketplace Snacks

Disney Eats announced on Instagram that a new waffle sundae would soon be sold. Though Disney did not release many details, a new Buzz Lightyear Waffle Sundae at Marketplace Snacks will arrive soon. This cone consists of vanilla soft serve, topped with raspberries, sprinkles, and sour apple sauce. The Buzz Lightyear wings are made of chocolate. It costs $8.99.

Disney Springs Dining Update

That ends our list of Disney Springs dining updates for now. Nevertheless, this looks like a lot of food to check out during your next trip to Disney Springs. We should check out some next week. As always, eat like you mean it!