Disney Springs Dining Update (May 22, 2023)







Two of the Disney Springs table service dining options have updated their menu recently. Jaleo by Jose Andres and Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant added some new items that might interest you when visiting Disney Springs. Of course, this update might mention a cupcake also as a sweet treat.

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Raglan Road commonly adjusts its menu. With summer arriving, a few changes were expected. Surprisingly, we see fewer changes or new menu items than usual at Raglan Road. The current menu lists two new items, That Salad With Seared Beef and The Pink Panko.

Both items are listed in the appetizer section of the menu. We find that odd since That Salad With Chicken, a large salad, is considered an entrée and costs only $3.50 more. That Salad With Seared Beed consists of a seared beef salad with grilled baby gem & mixed greens in a honey wholegrain mustard dressing, confit tomatoes, horseradish cream & crunchy tobacco onions. This cost $19.

The Pink Panko consists of Atlantic salmon in a panko and parsley crumb, grapefruit and pickled beets, cucumber, spicy avocado & lime puree, and dill oil. This new menu item costs $21. Initial reports indicate that The Pink Panko provides a nice flavor.

Jaleo by Jose Andres Disney Springs

In contrast to Raglan Road, Jaleo rarely makes significant changes to its menu. However, Jaleo by Jose Andres made some changes in time for summer. Below is the complete list of new menu items at Jaleo by Jose Andres Disney Springs:

Cono de Atún “Gilda”($8): Cone of Tuna Tartare, Modern Olive, Cantabrian Anchovy and Piparra Pepper

Gazpacho Estilo Algeciras ($10): Classic chilled Spanish soup made with Tomato, Cucumbers, and Green Bell Peppers

Ensalada de Aguacate y Mojo Verde “Spanish Diner” ($13): Avocado, Mojo Verde and Goat Cheese Salad

Piquillos Rellenos con Brandada de Bacalao ($16): Stuffed Piquillos of Bacalao and Potato served with Manchego cheese and a Bechamel Sauce

Mejilones a la Brasa con Mojo Verde ($16): Mussels cooked in Josper served with Mojo Verde

Lubina a la Pobre ($56): Whole roasted Branzino served with Potatoes, Olive Oil, and Fresh Herbs

Ensalada de Tomate con Ventresca ($34): Heirloom Tomato Salad served with Red Onions, Piparra Peppers, and four oz. of conserved Tuna Belly from Asturias

Secreto Iberico de Bellota ($105): Secreto Iberico cooked on the basque grill and served with Pan con Tomate

Pintxos Morunos de Cordero ($18): Basque Grilled Lamb Skewer with Andalusian Spices

Berenjenas con Miel ($12): Fried eggplant with honey and lemon zest

Atún Crudo con Aguacate ($18): Thinly sliced tuna served with avocado and a citrus dressing.

Sprinkles at Disney Springs

The Sprinkles Bakery and Cupcakes at Disney Springs always seems to have a new limited-time cupcake. That would be true now also.

Starting May 22, Sprinkles will sell a Lemon Meringue Cupcake. This will cost $7. The cupcake consists of a graham cracker-lined fragrant lemon cake filled with lemon curd and topped with toasted marshmallows. In the past, we have enjoyed the graham cracker-lined cupcakes. This cupcake will be sold until June 18.

Also, Sprinkles will sell a Stars and Stripes Red Velvet Cupcake for a short time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

We visit Disney Springs often. If you missed one of our Disney Springs dining updates, you could go back and search on our website. Also, our next Disney Springs dining update should happen around June 1st, when several Disney Spring restaurants will release new menu items. As always, eat like you mean it!