Curse of The Werewolf Coaster Ride Testing At Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe







Universal Orlando is once again testing their ride vehicles for the upcoming “Curse of the Werewolf” coaster at Epic Universe. The new theme park will open in 2025, and ahead of that, we have another look at the ride vehicles being tested.

This look comes from WESH chopper footage over the theme park.

This coaster will be located in the Universal Monsters section of the park called the Dark Universe. As you can see, the cars do spin while it’s traversing the track.

Here is another previous look from Pilot2502 on TikTok:

This will be one of the attractions in the Dark Universe area of the park. The other one, which is also a dark ride, will be Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

Another park area will include the Super Nintendo World area, which will contain Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong areas. There will be three attractions in this area: Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Yoshi’s Adventure, and Mine Cart Madness.

A Wizarding World of Harry Potter section that looks like a Parisian street and will host a Ministry of Magic attraction.

How to Train Your Dragon Land will host three attractions, including Dragon Racers Rally, Fyre Drill, and Hiccup’s Wing Gliders.

The central hub will be called Celestial Park and will be home to the Constellations Carousel and Starfall Racers.

Epic Universe is set to open in 2025. Meanwhile, Disney is promising more attractions but giving guests things like “Smellephants On Parade,” a Zootopia projection show, a new Little Mermaid stage show in the old theater, three new Star Tours scenes, a redone Country Bears, and the big one, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

