Disney Imagineering Files Permits For Upcoming “Smellephants on Parade” Attraction at Walt Disney World

By Kambrea Pratt
When Disney announced new attractions coming to its theme parks, people expected new rides or exciting things. But no, among the “experiences” announced for Walt Disney World is “Smellephants on Parade” at the Magic Kingdom. (I wish I were kidding.)

Ahead of the proxy battle with Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Company board, Walt Disney Imagineering has filed permits for this new attraction coming to the Storybook Circus area of the Magic Kingdom. It’s an “interactive “search and sniff” experience.

Let’s be honest: I’m not sure I want to sniff around stuff other people are sniffing. Sometimes, you are hit with smells you don’t want to smell at Walt Disney World

This new “attraction” is sponsored by Scenty (because sponsors help pay for it), and the previously announced addition is moving forward with the new permits filed.

Disney has recently filed a permit for “installation of show sets” with the address 1272 Magic Kingdom Drive, Bay Lake, FL 32830 listed. That would likely be the area where Storybook Circus is located. 

The contractor on the project is listed as Themeworks, Inc. who have worked on other projects with Walt Disney World, including Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.

I don’t think a “search and sniff adventure” was what guests were thinking when Bob Iger announced that Disney would bring new offerings to stay competitive. So far, most of what has been announced has been small-scale projects or rethemes to existing attractions. Meanwhile, Universal Orlando is coming with a whole new theme park called Epic Universe next year.

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



