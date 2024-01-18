Look From Inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure As It’s Being Changed From Splash Mountain

I wish I had more photos to share with you, but instead, we have a first-person account from reporter Mike Scott at Nola.com. Scott was taken into the construction area for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction that was once Splash Mountain. He describes all the changes and discusses the upcoming animatronics that will be added.
Scott was taken on a tour of the attraction by executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, Ted Robledo. While the attraction is coming in 2024, we don’t yet have an opening date.
The tour started in the queue area.
This area has seen new pavers added and a large mural by Baton-Rouge artist Malaika Favorite. Favorite’s mural is on the side of the barn area, which now houses “Tiana’s Foods,” which is the theming for the attraction.
Here is an image of the pavers being added. Credit to our friend La Reina Creole on X!
Construction progress pic of Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
— La Reina Creole, January 15, 2024
Mural image by Jim Burke on X.
New mural at the Frontierland station.
— Jim Burke, January 13, 2024
Also added to the queue are pole speakers that will “broadcast an old-timey radio show featuring reimagined New Orleans classics performed by an assortment of local musicians gathered by multiple Grammy winner Terence Blanchard.”
Inside the attraction
Here are some construction images from DrewDisneyDude on X:
Tiana's Bayou Adventure construction continues to impress at Magic Kingdom Park. Mama Odie's bottle lanterns are being installed quickly at the top of the 50-foot plunge as visible work wraps up.
— Drew, January 16, 2024
Most of the ride’s boulders and structure were kept, with some additions made. The iconic tree on top of the attraction was sadly removed to make room for “added show magic.”
You can see the scene in the previously released concept art.
