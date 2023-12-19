Disney Updating The Little Mermaid Stage Show To New “The Little Mermaid–A Musical Adventure” Show







Disney has announced that it will be bringing a new “Little Mermaid” stage show to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2024. For years, “The Voyage of the Little Mermaid” show took place in the Animation Courtyard Theater. Now Disney has “refreshed” the theater and is bringing in a new show called “The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure.”

“The Voyage of the Little Mermaid” opened in 1992 and finally closed when the parks closed for the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. As many other attractions reopened over time, this one did not. It makes sense that they would take this opportunity to refresh the theater.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the new “fully reimagined theatrical production” will be “inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic” film and it will debut in the fall of 2024.

Currently, the theater is under construction as they update it. Frankly, that theater needed updating for sure.

The new show will feature “new set pieces, cutting-edge effects, and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.”

Guests can expect classic songs like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and likely “Kiss The Girl” as that’s the image they gave with the news.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog