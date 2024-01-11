You Can Open Carry Firearms at Walt Disney World?!







It’s about time! As a long-time CCL holder, I’ve been waiting to go to Walt Disney World while packing a firearm! What’s even better is that you can open carry, so everyone knows how much of a tough guy you are!

Could you imagine? A bunch of Florida Men packing sidearms and rifles walking throughout the Magic Kingdom, holding tight to their tactical gear while riding the tea cups?

I feel a little better now that the new rules prohibit rocket-propelled grenades:

What could possibly go wrong?

A lot, probably. Although I’m all for self-defense and the Second Amendment, a kid-friendly theme park would look rather strange with a bunch of people openly packing heat. Thankfully, it’s not true.

Yes, this is another Mouse Trap News thing. However, it is pretty topical. According to Orlando Weekly, House Republican Representative Mike Beltran (Riverview) filed a bill to push for open carry this year.

I don’t foresee the Walt Disney Company changing its stance on allowing weapons into the parks:

“Guests are not permitted to have firearms, ammunition, knives or weapons of any kind at or in Disney Resort Hotels and Disney Vacation Club Resorts, including in hotel rooms, units, vacation home villas and general public areas within the hotels and resorts.“

Considering there was an active shooter scare recently in the Disneyland area, having a few good guys with guns around wouldn’t be a bad idea. Then again, with so many fights breaking out over the past couple of years, it may turn out poorly.

These rules haven’t stopped people in the past from bringing verboten items into Disney parks. Or at least attempting to smuggle them past security.

I’ve seen guests turned away at the gate because they were carrying knives in their bags. Some were questioned over mysterious medicinal-smelling liquids in Zephyrhills water bottles.

Instead of open carry, Disney should implement an open container rule.

[Source: Mouse Trap News]

[Source: Orlando Weekly]