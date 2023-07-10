Another Fight Breaks Out At Walt Disney World







Another fight has broken out at Walt Disney World at the entrance of Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. Disney probably hates that everyone has cameras on their phones now.

Three men are seen chasing and then fighting each other in front of the Tomorrowland Speedway while a Cast Member does his best to stop the altercation and is successful, at least in this video clip.

When the video starts you can see a woman pick up her son and move him away from the altercation. As the men are walking away a woman keeps yelling “Let’s Go!” somewhere off in the background.

The incident was captured by Bianca Paris on Twitter. She originally had it posted to her TikTok under ParisDivi, but is trying to move it to Youtube. This is her update video.

She says there is more to see about what happened next, but has yet to post it.

It has been very hot at Walt Disney World lately and maybe the heat is adding to the tempers, but fighting is only going to get you removed from the park, likely arrested and sometimes trespassed so you can’t return. Just walk away.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!