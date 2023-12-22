Was there an Active Shooter at the Disneyland Hotel?







An active shooter was allegedly on the grounds of Anaheim’s Disneyland Hotel yesterday. According to Fox 11, the Anaheim Police Department arrive at the location at 6:10 PM after reports of a shooting.

Guests to Disneyland Hotel Fantasy Tower were evacuated, Deadline reports. However, no one was injured, nor were gunshots being heard.

After an investigation, APD concluded that the Disneyland Hotel active shooter report was not credible. Yes, they believe it was a hoax.

Regardless of the tasteless fake report, the police department stationed additional officers in the area. Thankfully, no further incidents happened Thursday evening.

The Anaheim PD issued the following statement on its Instagram account:

“Tonight, at approximately 6:10 PM, Anaheim Police Department Officers received a report of an active shooter at or near the Disneyland Hotel prompting a significant police response. Responding Officers quickly determined the report was a hoax. Officers thoroughly checked the area and did not locate any evidence a shooting occurred. There is currently no threat to the Disneyland Resort or the surrounding area.

There will be an increased police presence at the Disneyland Resort and surrounding area throughout the evening.”

Violence at Disneyland and Walt Disney World aren’t that uncommon, sadly. Over the past few years, we’ve seen multiple brawls break out inside the parks.

In 2018, a Florida man threatened to shoot multiple people at Disney World. The Pulse nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, allegedly also considered carrying out a mass shooting at the park.

I’m sure it does not have to be said, but please do not bring weapons of any kind into the parks. If you need help understanding this further, please check Disney’s official stance on it here:

“No. Guests are not permitted to have firearms, ammunition, knives or weapons of any kind at or in Disney Resort Hotels and Disney Vacation Club Resorts, including in hotel rooms, units, vacation home villas and general public areas within the hotels and resorts.”

