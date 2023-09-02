Yeti: Campground Kills Vegan Burnt Ends Poutine Halloween Horror Nights







Universal Orlando designed a Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage booth with items themed to Yeti: Campground Kills. At this food booth, guests can purchase char-sui pork or vegan poutine.

Since the first evening of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) fell on September 1, eating at the Yeti food booth made sense. Why does the September 1 date matter? Well, in some parts of the United States, they celebrate Burnt Ends Day on September 1. Whether you celebrate Burnt Ends Day or not, we found it an excellent excuse to enjoy the Vegan Burnt Ends Poutine on the opening night of HHN. Guests may also order Bloody Campground Poutine, which contains char-sui roasted pork.

Burnt ends were formerly considered trimmings or leftovers. Burnt ends come from the point of a brisket. However, burnt ends often take center stage in a Barbecue culture. In many barbecue places, guests find wonderful burnt ends entrees and appetizers.

Halloween Horror Nights Vegan Burnt Ends Poutine – $9.99

This Halloween Horror Nights specialty food item consists of fries topped with beefless burnt ends gravy, vegan cheeses, and scallions. True, these burnt ends may not qualify as authentic for those steeped in barbecue culture. Still, we love that Universal Orlando continues to offer a broader range of vegan dining options. In our experience, in most cases, vegan products at Universal Orlando hold up nicely against non-vegan options.

Since the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights involved a major rainstorm, some warm poutine sounded delightful. If only we could have found a dry area to eat this Halloween Horror Nights food item.

We found the fries with this poutine tasted pretty good on their own. These thicker, crispy fries held up nicely with the toppings for this poutine creation. The texture of the fries also heightened this HHN item. The fries looked and tasted similar to the sidewinder fries we enjoyed at the Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando.

The vegan burnt ends worked fine with this dish. We would have preferred more seasoning with the vegan burnt ends. The vegan cheese and scallions helped with the overall quality. Our friends who dine exclusively vegan thought this poutine tasted excellent.

This Halloween Horror Nights food item makes a decent choice, especially for those with a vegan diet. Still, we think this poutine might vary greatly depending on when you order it, so as they say, your mileage may vary. Nevertheless, we suspect we will order this again on future visits to HHN. As always, eat like you mean it!