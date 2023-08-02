Best and Worst New Items at SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival







The Craft Beer Festival returned to SeaWorld Orlando in 2023. Which new food items should you try, and which ones should you skip?

The Craft Beer Festival is hopping back this year at SeaWorld Orlando. Now through September 4 (on select nights), guests can sample the more than 100 craft brews, wines, seltzers, and cocktails offered. Also, guests may enjoy over 15 perfectly paired dishes suited for any palette.

Joining a host of returning favorites, the festival will also feature an array of brand-new drinks and dishes. The festival will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 4 and is included with general admission. For some savings, guests can purchase a festival lanyard upon entering the park. They may choose between the eight and 12-sample packages. SeaWorld passholders enjoy an exclusive offer available to purchase a 15-sample lanyard for the price of the 12-sample one.

New Drink Offerings at SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival

There are plenty of beverage options guests can choose from during SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival. Some of the local breweries featured include Crooked Can, Motorworks Brewing and Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Local Orlando brews at the festival include:

There are plenty of beverage options guests can choose from during SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival. Some of the local breweries featured include Crooked Can, Motorworks Brewing and Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Local Orlando brews at the festival include:

Orange Blossom Honey Pilsner

Orange Blossom City Beautiful IPA

Crooked Can Florida Sunshine Mango Lagger

Crooked Can Highstepper American IPA

Motorworks Brewing Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

If guests are looking for something other than beer, there are several wine and cocktail options to help them cool off. Besides the many returning classics and fan favorites, a brand-new selection of cocktails and specialty drinks will also be available at this year’s event.

Some of these new additions include the Hurricane, Summer Shandy, Strawberry Whiskey Smash, Surfs Up, Sparkling Mojito, and Fizzy Shine. Alongside these additions are options for the adventurous sampler, such as the Jalapeno Margarita (Jalapeno Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime), Orchard Island (Titos Vodka, Milagros Tequila, Calypso Spiced Rum, Triple Sec, Peach, Pumpkin, Sour Mix), and Blackberry Peach Sangria (Titos Vodka, White Wine, Blackberry, Peach).

Best New Food Choices This Year at SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival

We recently visited SeaWorld Orlando, during the first weekend of the Craft Beer Festival. We found two new items this year that we preferred more than others.

Pulled Pork Slider at the Brews and Chews Booth

This pulled pork slider consists of a brioche bun, Funky Buddha-infused barbecue smoked pork, and jalapeno slaw. Without a sampler, this festival food item costs $11.99. With a sampler lanyard, the price drops by several dollars for each item.

We found the pork flavor to be positive for our taste buds. We thought the pork tasted better than our sandwich two days before at Trail’s End at Walt Disney World. The slaw provides a nice texture component for this sandwich. Also, the jalapeno flavor does have some heat but flavor also.

Wisconsin Bratwurst at Be Malty, Not Salty Booth

Though bratwurst sounds very standard, this one offers an excellent flavor for a festival food item. It consists of a warm pretzel bun, High Stepper American IPA Beer Cheese, sauerkraut, brown mustard, and mild giardiniera. This costs $12.99.

Our group loved this bratwurst. Be prepared for a messy meal if you order this. Though some components of this bratwurst could have been better, this brings plenty of flavor. Also, the bratwurst comes covered in toppings. We enjoyed the spicy brown mustard with this bratwurst especially.

Worst New Food Choices This Year at SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival

Not every new festival food item will be a winner. This year, SeaWorld Orlando added two new styles of pretzels. However, those taste like pretzels so we will not include these in the best or worst list. Most new items tasted fine. However, two fell below the others. One of those really disappointed us. We suspect when you order it that your experience will be better.

Bacon Me Crazy Donut at Donut Forget My Beer Booth

This Kona glazed donut comes topped with bacon. This donut cost $9.99. During our visit to SeaWorld, we ordered the Bacon Me Crazy Donut. The flavor left something to be desired. The bacon, on top, tastes below average also. In fact, we did not finish this donut. We enjoyed the other two donuts at this booth though. In fairness, we heard from a friend that they ordered this donut and enjoyed it. We hope our experience does not match the normal one.

Street Corn at Sam Adams Best Bites Booth

Speaking of items, we suspect they will be better when you order them, we disliked the festival’s Street Corn. The toppings of cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese, and Flaming Cheeto Crumbs were nice. These cost $11.99.

We appreciated that this corn portion size was much larger than the version during the Seven Seas Food Festival earlier this year.

However, we found disappointment with the corn itself. The corn served to us was way undercooked. We choose not to finish this. We wish the corn had been cooked fully since the topping shows promise. Still, we suspect that this issue might only apply to our experience.

For more information about the Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando, please consult the SeaWorld website. Are you planning to visit SeaWorld Orlando during this festival? Let us know in the comments below.