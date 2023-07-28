Full List of Houses For Halloween Horror Nights 32 Has Been Announced

We finally have a list of all the houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 32 at Universal Orlando. Several new announcements confirm a lot of the speculation that has been going around.
Let’s take a look!
The Exorcist Believer
“Angela. Katherine. Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them. Witness a chilling chain of events as you enter the most terrifying scenes from the new Blumhouse film.”
Universal Monsters Unmasked
“Four Universal Monsters. One New Nightmare.
Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of Monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.”
Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins
“Your Soul is a Price He’s Willing to Pay
You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power”
Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate
“No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose
YETI: Campground Kills
“Yeti or Not, Here They Come
You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.“
The Darkest Deal
“Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.
Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings
“Bleed for the Blood Moon
The Last of Us™
“Step Into the World of The Last of Us™
Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count
“Chucky’s Back for Even More Carnage
Stranger Things 4
“Try to Escape the Curse of Vecna
