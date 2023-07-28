Full List of Houses For Halloween Horror Nights 32 Has Been Announced







We finally have a list of all the houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 32 at Universal Orlando. Several new announcements confirm a lot of the speculation that has been going around.

Let’s take a look!

Universal Monsters Unmasked

“Angela. Katherine. Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them. Witness a chilling chain of events as you enter the most terrifying scenes from the new Blumhouse film.”

“Four Universal Monsters. One New Nightmare.

Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of Monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.”

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

“Your Soul is a Price He’s Willing to Pay

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power”

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

“No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose

Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.”

YETI: Campground Kills “Yeti or Not, Here They Come You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.“ The Darkest Deal “Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever. Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.“

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings “Bleed for the Blood Moon In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.“

The Last of Us™ “Step Into the World of The Last of Us™ You and your squad will encounter the haunting and overgrown world of the video game in a brand-new, terrifying way. Stay silent if you want to survive a multitude of Clickers, Hunters and more.“

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count “Chucky’s Back for Even More Carnage Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.“

Stranger Things 4 “Try to Escape the Curse of Vecna You’ll need your squad to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse. Like Eleven, now’s your chance to stop him once and for all as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet.“

