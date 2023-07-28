Full List of Houses For Halloween Horror Nights 32 Has Been Announced

Kambrea Pratt
We finally have a list of all the houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 32 at Universal Orlando. Several new announcements confirm a lot of the speculation that has been going around.

Let’s take a look!

The Exorcist Believer


Angela. Katherine. Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them. Witness a chilling chain of events as you enter the most terrifying scenes from the new Blumhouse film.

Universal Monsters Unmasked

Four Universal Monsters. One New Nightmare.

Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of Monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

Your Soul is a Price He’s Willing to Pay

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

“No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose

Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.”

YETI: Campground Kills

Yeti or Not, Here They Come

You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.

The Darkest Deal

Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.

Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

Bleed for the Blood Moon

In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.

The Last of Us

Step Into the World of The Last of Us

You and your squad will encounter the haunting and overgrown world of the video game in a brand-new, terrifying way. Stay silent if you want to survive a multitude of Clickers, Hunters and more.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky’s Back for Even More Carnage

Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.

Stranger Things 4

stranger things

Try to Escape the Curse of Vecna

You’ll need your squad to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse. Like Eleven, now’s your chance to stop him once and for all as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet.
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando will run from September 1, 2023- November 4, 2023.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!


