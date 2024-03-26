X-Men ’97 Viewership Hits 4 Million Disney+ Views in Less Than a Week







Maybe Marvel Studios should take a cue from the X-Men cartoon from the 1990s if they want to turn things around?

X-Men ’97 debuted last week on Disney+, and according to sources, it’s a massive hit (for an animated series.) The follow-up to the classic 1992 X-Men cartoon reportedly racked up 4 million views in less than a week, and views for the classic episodes skyrocketed over 500% as viewers got themselves prepared to return to Xavier’s School for the Gifted one more time.

Critically, the show has also been a slam dunk. It currently sits with a 98% critical score and 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

X-Men ’97 is a sequel to the original X-Men animated series, which ran for five seasons on Fox Kids in the 1990s. It features the most iconic lineup of Marvel mutants from the series’ heydey, including Cyclops, Storm, Beast, Gambit, Rogue and, of course, Wolverine.

Many of the voice talent from the original series have returned to reprise their roles, and (now terminated) showrunner Beau DeMayo promised fans that the people behind the show would respect the lore and canon of the classic comic books.

Let’s just hope that Kevin Feige decides to do the same whenever the X-Men make their proper first appearance in the MCU.

