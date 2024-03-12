‘X-Men ’97’ Showrunner Beau DeMayo Fired Ahead of Disney+ Release







It has been revealed that the writer and producer of the highly anticipated ‘X-Men ’97’ show, coming to Disney+ on March 20, has been fired. According to THR cast and crew were informed last week that creator Beau DeMayo was no longer working on the project. No reason was given as to why.

DeMayo had completed writing on season two for the series and was reportedly was working on ideas for the third season, which would seemingly indicate he was caught by surprise. He was also getting ready for the Hollywood premiere that was to happen tomorrow, March 13. But now he’s just gone from the project and reportedly will not be attending the premiere or media events surrounding it. Frankly, that’s pretty crappy, given his work on the project.

His Instagram account, which many went to for updates, has also been deleted.

“X-Men ’97” was set to pick up where the popular show ended in 1997 after running for five years, hence the title. Several voice actors from the original were returning.

The synopsis reads:

“Professor Charles Xavier is believed to be dead, and his arch rival Magneto has assumed control of his last will and testament.”

This is a shocking turn of events.

So far, no statement has been issued from Disney, Marvel or DeMayo.

