Marvel is Allegedly Doing A “Creative Retooling” of The MCU After It’s Recent Decline







Marvel has not been doing all that well lately. The once golden goose now seems to lay more rotten eggs than golden ones. Both their films and shows are in decline. Now it seems that Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives are trying to claw back some solid ground to push forward.

In the past year, only one film, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” made money, while “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania” and “The Marvels” performed terribly. “The Marvels” even lost an estimated $100 million.

On the Disney+ side, “Secret Invasion” was a disaster and is the lowest-rated MCU show. It also is rated one of the poorest in terms of viewership.

Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger has made comments about reducing the number of films Disney releases in an attempt to push quality over quantity, saying, “Some of our studios lost a little focus. So the first step that we’ve taken is that we’ve reduced volume. We’ve reduced output, particularly at Marvel,” in order to ensure “the films you’re making can be even better.”

Which leads us to the “creative retooling.”

The Hollywood Reporter just published an article about the situation at Disney and Marvel. According to their sources, Marvel does not have plans to reboot or pause the MCU, but instead, they are looking at “creative retooling” to get everything under control and back to making money.

According to THR, Kevin Feige is “recalibrating the creative direction behind the scenes.” as Marvel and Disney move to put more control back with Showrunners and try to scale back the number of theatrical and Disney+ releases. They already fired the people behind “Daredevil: Born Again” and brought in a writer/showrunner and more of the original Netflix cast back, likely in an attempt to win over the viewers and fans.

Marvel is also bringing in vetted writers with hit shows to rework or oversee scripts for films and shows moving forward, including Joanna Calo (“The Bear”) to work on “Thunderbolts” scripts as well as Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) to tighten up the “Fantastic Four” script.

There are also rumors that Feige is walking back the focus on Kang The Conqueror after Jonathan Majors was convicted on two of four charges related to an “assault” of his ex-girlfriend. “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” will likely receive a name change as a result.

Disney seems to be pushing for success when it comes to Marvel. Perhaps they are learning that just because you slap “Marvel” on something, it doesn’t make it good, and it doesn’t mean audiences will want it. Bob Iger seems to finally understand that sometimes less is more, and constant content leads to brand fatigue.

The question now is, will Disney and Marvel succeed in reviving the MCU? We will have to wait and see.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter