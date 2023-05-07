Woman Trespassed For Assaulting Others On Seven Dwarfs Mine Train







This afternoon we saw the news that a woman had been arrested and trespassed from Walt Disney World after assaulting multiple people. The incident occurred in the queue for the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train ride, located in the Magic Kingdom.

It turns out this isn’t something that happened recently. The alleged assault happened back in February. I verified this information through Orange County’s Clerk of Courts. The case number is 2023-MM-000892-A-O.

Surprisingly, no cell phone video popped up regarding this event. However, Deputy Gallon of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office did provide a detailed statement in the arrest affidavit (agency case number 23-8343).

The short story is that a woman named Eboni McFarley allegedly assaulted two older women in the line for the ride. This came about because McFarley’s group wanted to rejoin with the rest of her family, who were further ahead in line. The two women in question, Elaine Lynch and Debra Kirsch, refused to let them McFarley’s group pass. This led to a physical assault that drew blood.

The affidavit is somewhat lengthy, so I will quote some critical parts of what happened during the altercation in the Magic Kingdom’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train on February 7th:

My investigation revealing the following: Upon my arrival, I went to the MO -5 security office where all parties involved were in separate rooms. I first met with Elaine Lynch and Debra Kirsch. The two women were visiting Orlando from Baltimore, Maryland, and traveling together. The following is a synopsis of what they told me both verbally and in their sworn written statements: While they were in line at Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Elaine stated a group behind them asked to move ahead of them in order to rejoin the rest of their family ahead. She then observed an African American female (later identified as Eboni McFarley), accompanied by four children, attempt to push past. When Elaine and Debra held their places in line, the female became more agitated, and again explained why she needed to get past. Elaine explained to Eboni that she need to wait like everyone else and refused to let her through. Eborti became even more agitated and eventually pushed her way past Elaine and Debra. In the process of doing so, Eboni scratched Elaine on her right arm (bicep area), piercing the skin with her fingernails, which caused the wound to bleed. Several people in the immediate area notified Walt Disney World security of the incident. Debra account of the incident was similar. She recalled being in line, when Eboni approached, wanting to get by. When this was not possible, a verbal altercation ensued, following by a physical altercation as Eboni pushedher way past. Both Elaine and Debra described Eboni as pushing her my past them towards the front of the line. When asked to clarify, both were adamant that there was nothing haphazard or incidental about the contact Eboni made with them. Additionally, they both described Eboni as being African America, wearing a red hat baseball cap and grey Mickey Mouse sweater. Both parties stated they are willing to testify in court and prosecute criminally. Debra sustained no injuries, however I observed a bandage and ice pack on Elaine’s right arm. Adigital photograph was obtained and subsequently electronically submitted into evidence.

The case was closed last month, so McFarley no longer faces prosecution for the alleged assault. However, before her removal from the park, she was trespassed from the Magic Kingdom and “all Walt Disney World property.”

Although violence is never called for when queueing for a ride, should the two victims have allowed McFarley’s company to pass in the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train line? At least this wasn’t as bad as the guy they caught on Ratatouille recently.

[Source: Chip & Company]