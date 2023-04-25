New Jersey Man Caught Smoking, Watching Porn and Masturbating on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure







A New Jersey man was caught choking his Mickey, while smoking and watching porn on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT on March 29.

Robert Fitzpatrick, 36, after he insisted on sitting by himself in a ride vehicle. This made the Cast Members suspicious as he was so adamant about being by himself.

Cast Members in the surveillance room saw the man start to smoke on the attraction. They stopped the attraction twice and announced that there was no smoking allowed on the ride. With those announcements, Fitzpatrick should have been aware he was being watched.

That didn’t stop him.

Surveillance cameras caught him watching porn on his cell phone. Then he reached into his pants and proceeded to pull out his genitalia into public view and masturbate in the car. What’s worse is that he completed his task before leaving the ride vehicle.

I hope that no Cast Members had to clean that up, but I know it’s likely the case.

As it turns out Fitzpatrick was wanted for sex crimes in both California and New Jersey as well.

He was arrested by the Orange County Sherrif’s office and changed with “exposing his sex organs.”

While he was alone in his ride vehicle others would be able to see him from their vehicles. Eww.

While it should go without saying, I’m going to say it. People, please don’t do this. Keep your arms and legs in your ride vehicle, as well as your dick in your pants.

Watch a ride-through video at home if you feel the need to release your rat.

