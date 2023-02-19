Woman Falls to Death from Disneyland Parking Garage, Second Disneyland Death in Two Months







In a tragic incident, a woman fell from the top level of a parking garage at Disneyland and was pronounced dead at the scene. This marks the second fatality at the Disney-owned property in just two months, and the fifth incident of its kind in the past year.

According to authorities, the woman fell from the top level of the Mickey and Friends parking garage, which is located directly next to the Disneyland Resort. Officials were called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and it is unclear whether foul play was involved. However, this marks the second such incident to occur at the Mickey and Friends parking garage in just two months. In December 2022, a school principal, Christopher Christensen, also fell from the top level of the garage and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is the latest in a string of incidents involving falls from parking garages at the Disneyland Resort. In March 2022, a man fell to his death from the third floor of a parking garage at the resort, and in September of that year, a woman fell from the same garage and was seriously injured.

After the September incident, the Walt Disney Company announced that it would implement additional safety measures at its parking garages, including increased lighting and security patrols.

It is important to note that Disneyland remains a safe and enjoyable destination for families and visitors, with millions of people visiting the park every year. However, incidents such as this serve as a reminder of the importance of staying aware of your surroundings and following all posted safety guidelines.

[Source: Deadline]