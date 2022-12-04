Man Jumps To His Death From Disneyland Parking Structure

(Image Credit: Disney Wiki)

Tragic news to report today. It appears that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure at Disneyland and died.

The news was reported by ABC saying:

“A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday, Anaheim police confirm to Eyewitness News.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Police were on scene and some services were disrupted at the park.”

Trams were shut down and people had to walk back to their vehicles.

Apparently when it happened there were posts on Twitter and calls to their newsroom about the situation.

TMZ posted:

 

DAPS Magic Posted the following (all credit to them):

The whole situation is tragic. Our hearts go out to the family of the man who jumped as well as anyone who happened to be there to witness what happened. Also to the CMs that were there.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial 988 or call 1-800-273-TALK (8255.)

No updates have been given yet.

Sources: ABC7 and Twitter


