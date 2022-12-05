School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure

Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man.

The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.

According to Anaheim Police, the call came in right before 9PM and when the police officers arrived Christensen was found deceased. The Orange County Coroner has confirmed the man’s identity and his death is being reported as a suicide.

Prior to being the principal at William T. Newland Elementary, he served 22 years in the Fountain Valley School District. It seems that he was recently put on administrative leave from the school after a fight with his wife. It’s also being reported that he was facing misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and battery, after being arrested last month. He had pled not guilty and was to appear in court on December 5th.

Christensen had posted his “final post” to Facebook where he he stated:

“I have truly loved educating and leading thousands of students and families as a principal in FVSD for the past 21+ years. I have made so many wonderful connections with families over the years and those who know me closely know how much I cared for my students, staff and families. Please remember me for all the good I brought to the world of education.”

An email was sent out to the “school community” from Fountain Valley Superintendent, Katherine Stoop. The email said:

“Mr. Christensen has been a respected leader in FVSD for over 20 years. His contributions to this community are immeasurable. He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many. His passing leaves us devastated and heartbroken.”

Dianna Gray, teacher at Irvine Unified School District offered this statement:

“There’s going to be a huge impact on a lot of young children. His kids at school absolutely loved and adored him, his teachers adored him and those who worked with him adored him.”

It’s such a tragic incident to all involved and to the students he was the principal to. He is survived by his wife, three children and two step-children.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide please call the National Suicide Preventions Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also call 988 to be connected as well.

Sources: Fox 11, SGVTribune