Voodoo Doughnut: Three New Summertime Doughnuts Universal CityWalk Orlando







As some decorations appear in Universal Studios Florida’s Universal Music Plaza area, Voodoo Doughnut unveiled three new summertime doughnuts.

During Voodoo Doughnuts’ history, guests have come to expect some unique flavors. Though the theme park versions of this doughnut operation in Hollywood and Orlando provides guests with tamer offerings, the unique flavor combinations continue to draw crowds.

Voodoo Doughnut

Though one might not think doughnuts and hot summer weather match very well, Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Orlando presents some new options for this summer. As Voodoo Doughnut calls them, these three specialty doughnuts cost $4.25 each. One directly connects to the United States’ Independence Day celebration coming up. The other two utilize fruit flavors to create that summer vibe.

Voodoo Doughnut 4th of July Go Tart – $4.25

This bar-style doughnut features strawberry frosting. The bar comes topped with sprinkles and filled with strawberry jam. This doughnut has yet to be available but will be sold closer to the July 4th holiday.

Strawberry Lemon Buttermilk – $4.25

Voodoo Doughnut describes this doughnut as a “lemon buttermilk bar topped with glaze & strawberry fruit bite ending with a strawberry icing drizzle.” Sadly, Voodoo Doughnuts ran out of these doughnuts in the early afternoon when we went on the first day available.

Cheesecake Passion Fruit – $4.25

Fortunately, this doughnut was available. For that, we were glad.

This yeast shell doughnut presents guests with a cream cheese buttercream and graham cracker topping. Voodoo Doughnut then states that this comes with even more cream cheese buttercream with a drizzle of passion fruit vanilla.

The description of this doughnut with buttercream and more buttercream rings true. The cream cheese buttercream filling provided the ideal amount of flavor and sweetness. This doughnut avoided being too messy. Also, the doughnut avoided being overly sugary and sweet. The filling and yeast shell make a wonderful match. In our opinion, this might have been the best specialty doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando for some time.

If the Strawberry Lemon Buttermilk Bar or the 4th of July Go Tart turns out to be as good as this one, expect to see those items listed in an upcoming “Top Three Things” article. As always, eat like you mean it!