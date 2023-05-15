Voodoo Doughnut: Wacky Doughnuts at Universal Orlando CityWalk







Whether you like or dislike the products at Voodoo Doughnut, you can’t deny: Voodoo’s got style. Voodoo Doughnut recently celebrated its fifth anniversary at Universal CityWalk Orlando. Some of the Voodoo Doughnut style needed to be toned down for the theme park audience in Orlando. But many would consider some of the offerings “wacky.”

In fairness, the Voodoo Doughnut style also needed to be toned down for the Universal Studios Hollywood location. Some of the names of doughnuts needed to be modified (looking at you, ODB, and Texas.) And some creations at their other locations would never fly with theme park audiences, especially family-friendly guests. Clearly, Voodoo Doughnut targets a unique audience leading to some wacky styles of doughnuts. At the end of this article, I will tell you about a doughnut so wacky that a government agency told them to stop making them.

Voodoo Doughnut

However, the wackiness at the Universal Orlando location does not reach that extreme but can intimidate some people. During certain times of the year, seasonal specialty doughnuts will appear. Those can be overwhelming, like the Trail Mix-A-Lot doughnut. Also, the Voodoo Doll doughnut serves as a mascot for Voodoo Doughnut. The raspberry filling oozing out like blood combined with the pretzel “stake” conveys a clear bent to the wacky.

Though a television station in Denver, Colorado, declared it a wacky doughnut, the Maple Bacon Bar appears standard now at themed doughnut places. Voodoo does an excellent job with their maple doughnuts, even the vegan version.

The Orange Creamsicle doughnut looks wacky. The doughnut on a popsicle stick will draw attention. Yet, the flavor of that doughnut is unique with a wacky look.

We would classify two doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut Orlando as “wacky”: the Diablos Rex and Ring of Fire.

The Diablos Rex offers a weird and perhaps scary appearance, featuring a chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting, red sprinkles, a vanilla frosting pentagram, and chocolate chips in the middle, as the menu says.

The Ring of Fire involves a bit of spice, as you might gather. The menu description indicates that this wacky creation consists of a chocolate cake doughnut dusted in cinnamon sugar and cayenne pepper topped with dried red chili pepper. Having had both, the flavors are good, but prepare for a bit of a wacky kick with Ring of Fire.

Since we teased you with an incredibly wacky doughnut story, we should pay that off now. Though the wackiest doughnut, in our opinion, ever made by any Voodoo Doughnut location targeting a particular audience. For the record, these were sold briefly and never at a theme park location.

Pepto Bismol and Tums

One of the wackiest doughnuts ever sold by this doughnut chain would be the “Pepto Bismol” doughnut. According to Fast Company, this doughnut offered guests a chalky doughnut dipped in Pepto Bismol and sprinkled with Tums. Some of Voodoo Doughnut’s late-night party people bought some of these. According to Today.com, this wacky doughnut shop even devised a NyQuil doughnut. As Today says, “These potent pastries were immediately discontinued after a scolding by the FDA for putting medicine in food.

Maybe the doughnuts sold at the Universal Orlando location barely count as wacky. Yet, the minds behind Voodoo Doughnut have plenty more wacky ideas. As always, eat like you mean it!