Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (June 18, 2023)







This week’s Top Three Things falls into an interesting time for Universal Orlando visitors. As of the time of writing, the Minion Café soft opened for visitors to Universal Studios Florida theme park. Based on time constraints, any new menu items at the Minion Café must wait for next week’s Top Three Things. Until then, this week’s culinary journey takes us to the theme parks, CityWalk, and Aventura Hotel.

Top Three Things: Pride Petit Cake

Universal Orlando Resort created several yummy treats for Pride Month. The most impressive and best-tasting one comes from Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, the Pride Milkshake. Another good Pride Month treat can be found at San Francisco Pastry Company and Croissant Moon Bakery, the Pride Petit Cake. This layered cake offers a unique flavor like Fruity Pebbles cereal. The usual pattern of alternating cake and frosting makes this a great option for under $6.

Onion Tower at Hard Rock Café

During a recent trip to Hard Rock Café Orlando, we ordered the side add-on item of an Onion Ring Tower. Though I would not race to Hard Rock Café to order just these, they made a solid addition to our meal. The cost equals $8.99. The BBQ sauce tasted best to us with these onion rings. Overall, the onion rings provide decent value for our table service meal.

Top Three Things Surprise: Cookies

My appreciation of Universal’s Aventura Hotel functions as common knowledge to many people that know me. However, I learned something new about my favorite food court, Urban Pantry, at Aventura Hotel. I knew the food court sold cookies. Nonetheless, I lacked knowledge about the value of these cookies.

A standard theme park cookie will cost you at least three dollars. However, one cookie from the Urban Pantry costs only $1.50. In addition, guests buying three cookies pay only three dollars in total. I realize these cookies will not make you forget about your favorite cookie. Still, sometimes a good cookie makes a nice treat at the end of your theme park day.

Next week for the Top Three Things, you should expect lots of Minion-themed food. We hope this list of food choices helps you with your next trip to Universal Orlando Resort. As always, eat like you mean it!