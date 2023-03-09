‘Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration’ Ending







Universal Studios Florida ends most theme park days with a lagoon show. The latest version, “Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration,” will no longer be at Universal Studios Florida. This nighttime spectacular will be replaced.

“Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration” began in 2018. This lagoon show utilized limited fireworks, images projected on water screens, projection mapping, and various fountains. The lagoon shows presented fans with Wizarding World content outside the Wizarding World areas. Of course, other Universal theme park properties like “Jurassic World,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “E.T.,” “Despicable Me, “and “Transformers,” played a role in that show.

The Universal Studios Florida lagoon show has always struggled with being compared to the nighttime extravaganzas in the Lake Buena Vista area. Based on its location in Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort faces restrictions regarding noise and fireworks. Even the July 4 and New Year’s Eve pyrotechnic displays at Universal Orlando Resort pale compared to other places due to these restrictions.

Based on some late-night video footage by Amusement Insider, rumors grew of Universal Orlando Resort considering a new drone show to replace the “Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration.” The footage showed that at least Universal Orlando Resort could conduct a drone show. Drones provide the potential for a more spectacular show.

Nothing Official Yet

Though Universal Orlando Resort has not announced anything officially replacing “Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration”. They officially stated, “We have closed Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration to make way for a new nighttime show experience that will debut at Universal Studios Florida. Stay tuned to Universal Orlando for the latest updates.” As a result, we have no confirmation at all of the composition of the new nighttime experience. The drone show rumor could be simply a rumor.

Since the lagoon show does not happen during Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort, this break might have allowed Universal Orlando to prepare for this new rumored nighttime show. With the last day of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras being April 16, could you receive an announcement about this new show before then?

Do you think a drone show will replace the lagoon show? Let us know in the comment below.