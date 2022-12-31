New Year’s Eve Event Popping Up at Universal Orlando CityWalk

New Year’s Eve marks the close of the calendar year. As reported previously, Universal Studios Florida theme park will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 6:15 p.m. December 31 until 1:00 a.m. on January 1st. Based on some large signs placed in the CityWalk area, we learned about an additional New Year’s Eve event at Universal Orlando. These signs popped up without any official information from Universal Orlando. We want to thank Universal Food Blog for the photo and for making us aware of this new sign.

Based on this, CityWalk will be a place full of music and fun on the evening of December 31, 2022, into the early hours of January 1, 2023. The large signs in CityWalk declare that several New Year’s Eve activities will occur that night and the following early morning. According to the sign, CityWalk’s festivities run from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Since theme parks shut down for an extended period in 2020, CityWalk has rarely been open until 2:00. In the years before that shutdown, 2:00 a.m. functioned as a typical closing time for CityWalk.

The part of the CityWalk New Year’s Eve festivities that caught my eye first would be the line about “Food & Drink Specials” at various venues. Universal Orlando knows how to create curiosity with the theme park food blogger. No official details about those options have been released. I hope to see several pop-up kiosks used periodically when special events block off CityWalk’s areas.

In addition, the CityWalk New Year’s Eve festivities involve live music and a DJ. Crenshaw Duo will perform with four shows starting at 6:00 p.m. on the waterfront stage. A DJ will also provide music all evening in the promenade area.

The large sign tells guests that a special midnight celebration will occur in the plaza and promenade areas. Once again, we lack full details at this point. However, we should expect a countdown of some type. Yet, we do not expect any additional fireworks to happen in CityWalk. We know some limited pyrotechnics will occur at midnight during the Universal Studios Florida New Year’s Eve festivities. Based on history, the chance of any other fireworks is very slim.

Finally, unlike some EVE style events done in previous years in CityWalk at Universal Orlando, this celebration does not come with an additional charge. yes, you will need to pay for food and beverage but admission is open to all.

Will you visit Universal Orlando to “Celebrate With Us New Year’s Eve?” Feel free to let us know in the comments below.