Universal Orlando Announces Minion Blast Interactive Game Element







Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction completes the reimagined Illumination’s Minion Land area when it opens. Universal Orlando released some more information about the interactivity of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

With team member previews happening for Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, Universal Orlando Resort released official information about the gaming experience of the attraction. Still, Universal Orlando Resort continues to stick with saying the attraction will open this summer. As Orlando area theme parks fans have been reminded in recent years, calendar summer lasts until mid-September. Of course, a technical preview sign has already been put in place for Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Universal Orlando announced today that a new level of Minion mischief and diabolical fun will be unleashed this summer at Universal Orlando Resort. The official debut of the first-of-its-kind blaster game attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, and the expansive new Minion Land on Illumination Ave. at Universal Studios Florida will exponentially increase the mischief in every vector.

Minion Blast, created in partnership between the visionary teams at Universal Creative and Illumination, will invite guests of all ages to step into the beloved world of the Minions franchise like never before. Guests will blast their way to supervillain stardom, savor flavorful fare courtesy of the Minions, and meet some of their favorite characters in Minion Land.

New Details About Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

At the Minion Land entrance, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation, and an original storyline. This creates a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their villainous skills to the ultimate test.

Upon entering Minion Blast, guests will immediately be transported to Villain-Con. Minion fans know that Villain-Con serves as the largest convention for villains around the globe. Minion Blast provides a challenge to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the notorious supervillain group, the Vicious 6, featured in the hit film, “Minions: Rise of Gru.”

As guests enter the Villain-Con convention, they venture through the trade show floor, stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles, and fashion to pull off the most heinous schemes. After that, they select their “E-Liminator X” blaster to compete against their friends, loved ones, and fellow guests to prove how bad they really are.

Throughout the competition, guests will use their blasters. These blasters come equipped to shoot Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, and Explosive Nunchucks, for example. Guests strive to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points. As they wind and glide through the experience aboard a moving pathway, they’ll encounter each member of the Vicious 6, voiced by the original cast from the film, in a setting inspired by their character, including:

Vicious 6

Belle Bottom (voiced by Taraji P. Henson), the cool, confident leader of the Vicious 6, in a groovy disco.

Stronghold (voiced by Danny Trejo) – named after his giant iron hands – in a museum filled with tons of fragile and priceless art just waiting to be destroyed.

Nun-Chuck (voiced by Lucy Lawless), a fierce warrior with prized nun-chucks who will travel aboard her flying organ as she challenges guests to create musical mayhem.

Jean Clawed (voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme) – outfitted with a giant mechanical lobster claw – in an evil, underwater lair filled with hidden loot and robotic sea creatures.

Svengeance (voiced by Dolph Lundgren), the roller-skating champion with spiked skates, in a floating roller derby filled with blimps, jumbotrons, and speed-skating robots.

Minion Blast Connected Gameplay Experience

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will also be the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via The Official Universal Orlando Resort App. By syncing their blaster to the app with just a tap, contenders can take their game to an entirely new level, track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles.

The more guests play and the higher the score, the more perks and bragging rights they earn. Plus, this digital experience connects to the visitor’s Universal Guest Account within the Universal Orlando app. This unlocks more features that enhance the in-park experience. This sets the stage for even more digital-to-physical world benefits.

Illumination’s Minion Land

Villain-Con Minion Blast is just one of the entertaining experiences that await in Minion Land. Minion Land features a unique dining location, Illumination’s Minion Café. Everything draws inspiration from the “Minions” and “Despicable Me” movies.

Other dining, shopping, and entertainment options in Minion Land are:

Bake My Day – a retail location and bakery featuring a unique selection of Minion-themed sweet treats

Pop-A-Nana – a kiosk featuring banana-flavored popcorn

Freeze Ray Pops – a walk-up window serving refreshingly colorful frozen treats. Illuminations Theatre- Guests can also stop by the outdoor Illumination Theater façade to meet, greet, and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes from the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Rosita, Gunter and Johnny from the hit film “Sing.”

Evil Stuff- This gift shop has all your evil-doing needs. Make sure you have the team members wish you a bad day before you leave.

Click here for more information about Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. Listen to an all-new episode of the Discover Universal Podcast here. We have placed some reviews of the food at Illumination’s Minion Café below to help you plan your trip to Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida.