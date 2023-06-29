Universal Opens UNIVRS Retail Location at Universal Orlando Resort







Universal Studios Florida theme park at Universal Orlando Resort has been experiencing major changes in recent years. The official opening of the UNIVRS store at Universal Studios Florida marks another of those changes.

Universal UNIVRS, a unique retail destination, is now open on Hollywood Boulevard inside Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort. Universal stated that this new retail location brings favorite brands across NBCUniversal properties to life. The seasonal apparel offerings lean into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture shopping mentality. Launching with this new location comes a summer collection inspired by JAWS, Felix the Cat, and the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

This new location resides near the front of the theme park. This will be in the set of shops on your left as you turn towards Hollywood Boulevard at Universal Studios Florida. You should be able to notice the large new sign for that retail location.

Universal says that by tapping into entertainment and fashion tastemakers through their style-driven offerings, merchandise at UNIVRS marries popular brand designs with current fashion silhouettes and trending styles. Favorite characters and popular iconic on-screen moments motivate the creation of these products. Exclusive merchandise will be released in limited quantities, from tees and jackets to tracksuits and skirts, to tote bags and hats; products will range in price from $30-$150 and in size from XS-2XL for men, women, and unisex sizes.

Guests should expect the UNIVRS store to seasonally drop new styles in limited quantities. Almost all of these UNIVRS products will only be available at the UNIVRS stores in Hollywood and Orlando. Universal also sells some of these products online.

UNIVRS merchandise examples

Universal announced that some of the New UNIVRS merchandise highlights include:

Numskull’s TUBBZ collectible ducks feature rubber ducks as characters from popular NBCUniversal film and TV brands, such as Jurassic Park, JAWS, Back to the Future, Illumination’s Minions, and more.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic adventure Jurassic Park with 90s-inspired nostalgia featured in matching shirt/short sets, cargo pants, cardigans, tees, and sweatshirts.

The classic black and white Felix the Cat appears in various patterns in a tennis club style with skirts, shirts, jackets, tees, and more.

Home to JAWS, Amity Island-inspired graphics and slogans take on summer apparel in shorts, shirts, windbreakers, and hats.

Short and long-sleeve unisex tees featuring various artwork of iconic NBCUniversal characters, such as E.T., Fast & Furious, Universal Monsters, Good Luck Trolls, and more.

Things are ever-changing at Universal Studios Florida. With the Tribute Store, Evil Stuff gift shop, and the main large Universal Studios store, visitors can find a plethora of options for their theme park shopping needs.