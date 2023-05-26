Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store: A Glimpse Inside







The “Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida opened today for team members and annual passholders. This summer Tribute Store opens to all guests on Friday, May 26.

30 Years of “Jurassic Park”

Yes, it has been 30 years since the original “Jurassic Park” movie arrived, causing us to wonder why someone would create a theme park based on dinosaurs. We all knew that would turn out badly. Still, moviegoers continued to visit theatres to see the next evolution of the “Jurassic Park” movies. The movie franchise continued with the more recent “Jurassic World” movies.

Of course, the “Jurassic Park” legacy lives on at Universal Islands of Adventure. Islands of Adventure contains a land dedicated to “Jurassic Park.” Major attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World Velocicoaster reside in that area.

In April, we learned that the “Jurassic Park” 30th Anniversary Tribute Store would open at Universal Studios Florida. Soon after, we learned that The Making of Jurassic Park Tribute Store would open on May 26, with previews on May 25. This Tribute Store is part of a worldwide promotion celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Jurassic Park.”

The Making of Jurassic Park Tribute Store

The Summer 2023 Tribute Store continues the new pattern of using the retail areas in the Hollywood Boulevard area of Universal Studios Florida. Like the 2023 Mardi Gras Tribute Store in this same location, the “Jurassic Park” version consists of highly themed rooms. Each area has things to explore and merchandise to purchase.

Two other staples of Tribute Stores at Universal Studios Florida can be found in the “Jurassic Park” version. Guests will find unique treats coordinated with the Tribute Store theme. Also, Mold-A-Rama machines offer “Jurassic Park” molded souvenirs within the Tribute Store. Similar Mold-A-Rama machines can also be found in other locations at Universal Orlando Resort. If you are looking for a plastic Velociraptor claw or a plastic mold of the iconic “Jurassic Park” entrance gate, this Tribute Store has you covered.

Before We Enter Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store

As you enter the queue for this Tribute Store, we see that Universal Orlando Resort spared no expense in bringing back the triceratops of the old days. Guests can admire this design as they walk by the Tribute Store.

Regarding this Tribute Store, some sections of it will remind you of the theme park idea, “and then something goes wrong!” Theme park fans should be familiar with this happening when they experience theme park attractions. For example, Jurassic Park River Adventure guests still need to go through Hadrosaur Cove instead of the raptor section. The film “Jurassic Park” follows the pattern of something going wrong. This Tribute Store embraces that pattern by showing how the minds behind the movie conceived of this.

The first room looks clean, sleek, and modern. The appearance might remind some of the museums. That imagery cannot be missed with the fossil displays around the “Jurassic Park” merchandise. However, in several sections of this first room, guests can see displays showing steps to making the 30-year-old film.

The Making of “Jurassic Park”

Since this Tribute Store celebrates “The Making of Jurassic Park,” some well-re-created sets allow guests to go back in time to see the work of the animation team for “Jurassic Park.” Guests can imagine all the steps, for example, to create solid stop-motion-style animation for the movie.

However, as always happens in these dinosaur movies, the dinosaurs get loose. In some areas of this Tribute Store, you can find yourself with some original “Jurassic Park” movie with scenes. One iconic scene involves a raptor hunting in a kitchen. You might want to go find the children and save them from the raptor. However, you could just take a photo of the raptor.

Of course, you could pretend you are hiding from the raptors. Many of the scenes from the movie can be with raptors in many familiar places for fans of this movie.

Also, “Jurassic Park” fans might remember the fate of the lawyer, Donald Gennaro, in the first movie. A dinosaur will remind you about the toilet scene.

“Jurassic Park” Treats

Of course, Universal Orlando Resort created a large “Jurassic Park” gate for you to walk through. Instead of dinosaurs or King Kong behind that gate, some Tribute Store treats exist to tempt you. Many of the treats fit the usual pattern at Universal Orlando Resort.

However, for this 30th anniversary Tribute Store, they come with far more “Jurassic Park” style. Guests can choose between cookies, cakes in a jar, whoopie pies, brownies (maybe even with a piece of chocolate displaying Ian Malcolm on it), and trifle cakes, to name a few. These variations on Tribute Store treats provide the usual level of quality expected.

Summer Tribute Store: Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary

The summer Tribute Store contains excellent photo opportunities and new “Jurassic Park” 30th-anniversary merchandise. Any fan of the original film will love this Tribute Store. The store contains plenty of “Easter Eggs” for movie fans and fans of Universal Studios Florida.

We expect it to be open until early August. At that point, the Universal Orlandi Resort visual merchandising team will work their magic on a new store. the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store should open in late August.

Here is a walk-through video from Love Our Life Vlog on Youtube!

Thanks to ThrillsTasteTravels, OrlanDave, and Love Our Life for the photos.