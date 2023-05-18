Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Celebration at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood







Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate #JurassicJune with exceptional, limited-time experiences to honor the film “Jurassic Park.” The summer Tribute Store opens May 26.

We knew a “Jurassic Park” Tribute Store was coming to Universal Orlando Resort. We knew the Universal theme parks would be part of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the movie.

FIRST LOOK: a tribute to 30 years since dinosaurs ruled the Earth. 🦕 pic.twitter.com/ADaRq1jAoy — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 18, 2023

This morning, Universal Studios Florida put up the beginnings of the façade for the tribute store and a sign saying coming soon. Later in the day, Universal Orlando officially announced the “Jurassic Park” festivities on both coasts.

Theme park guests on both coasts can enjoy special limited-time events. These will honor the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking film. Across both coasts this summer, theme park guests can celebrate one of the most extraordinary cinematic adventures ever created with exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings, and the 1993 iconic film screenings.

Here’s how guests can celebrate Jurassic Park at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood:

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort guests have been enjoying the “Jurassic Park” franchise for some time by stepping through the iconic gates of Jurassic Park at Universal Islands of Adventure. This immersive land serves as the home of exciting experiences, including “Jurassic Park River Adventure” and “Jurassic World VelociCoaster” – Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster; and more.

However, opening on May 26, The Jurassic Park Tribute Store will again take guests into that movie at Universal Studios Florida. This summer Tribute Store continues a masterful pattern of excellent visual merchandising by the Universal Orlando Resort team. This immersive retail location will invite guests to explore the history of the blockbuster movie as they venture through a series of themed rooms that highlight everything from pre-production elements like storyboards and blueprints to photo ops that recreate memorable scenes from the iconic film. Guests can also shop exclusive 30th-anniversary merchandise, including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, and collectibles.

For the foodies, Thunder Falls Terrace will offer Coconut Cajeta Churro (a caramel-infused churro drizzled with coconut flakes and caramel sauce) and Prehistoric Raptor Wings (chargrilled chicken wings marinated with olive and spices then tossed in a sweet chili sauce and served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a plantain chip). Guests can enjoy an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Fanta flavor – the “Wild Refresherrrr” – starting June 1.

The CityWalk Orlando’s Cinemark theatre will also show special screenings of the original “Jurassic Park” on June 9, 10, and 11.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will not be excluded from the “Jurassic Park” fun. That theme park already pays tribute to the movie franchise with the famous “Jurassic World—The Ride.” That attraction continues the saga of the blockbuster franchise, taking guests into the exciting world of dinosaurs.

Universal Studios Hollywood will also sell exclusive “Jurassic Park” 30th merchandise. Universal Studios Hollywood will mark Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary with various merchandise, from apparel and plush to collectibles and more, to celebrate the film. Select items will be available at the UNIVRS and Universal Studios Store on CityWalk and within the theme park at the Universal Studio Store and Jurassic Outfitters, adjacent to “Jurassic World—The Ride.”

Universal Studios Hollywood fans can enjoy some “Jurassic Park” food and beverage also. Universal Studios Hollywood will serve a new selection of Latin American-inspired food and themed anniversary beverages this summer at Jurassic Café, next to “Jurassic World—The Ride.”

The new menu will feature Grilled Veggie and Beef Skewers, Brazilian Cheese Bread, Raptor Hummus, Coconut Flan, Dino Chocolate Tres Leches Cake, and a Family Feast (two half chickens and two skewers, hummus, chips, cheese balls, mojo pork, and vegetables). The “Wild Refresherrrr” Fanta Flavor will be sold in Hollywood also. Guests can quench their thirst with an Amber Mojito in honor of “Jurassic Park” if they choose.

The popular Isla Nu-Bar’s menu will expand to include a new “Jurassic Water” cocktail and dinosaur-themed wines – Pterrior Dactyl Rosé and Blanco-Osaurus. Additionally, cocktails can be served in a unique souvenir Volcano Tiki Cup.

Moviegoers can catch screenings of the original film at Universal Cinema AMC in Hollywood the weekend of June 9.

Jurassic Park 30

The activities at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are just part of a collection of exciting experiences taking place during #JurassicJune and beyond to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film. Fans can look forward to new broadcasts, digital and game content, exclusive merchandise across various categories at retailers worldwide, a re-release of the film, retail promotions, anniversary celebration events, fan conventions, and more to celebrate the awe-inspiring movie. Follow #JurassicPark30 for more information about anniversary activities.

For more information about Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.universalorlando.com, and for Universal Studios Hollywood, visit www.universalstudioshollywood.com.