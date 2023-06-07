Evil Stuff Gift Shop Opens at Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida







On the afternoon of June 6, 2023, evil was unleashed on Universal Studios Florida. The Evil Stuff gift shop opened. This gift shop serves as the exit gift shop for Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast opens this summer at Universal Studios Florida as the main attraction for Minion Land. The aptly titled Evil Stuff gift shop partners with that attraction.

Evil Stuff provides all your needs to complete your transformation into being a fan of the villains. This store contains merchandise featuring the villains from the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchises of movies. Even fans of Purple Minions will find plenty of items to use their hard-earned cash to exchange for this fabulous evil stuff.

Since guests experiencing the Minion Blast attraction will be entering the convention world of Villain-Con, the first thing people will see when they enter the gift shop from the Minion attraction will be some merchandise branded to the Villain=Con event. This should extend the magic of the attraction a little bit longer, especially if you score well and impress eh Vicious 6.

Cosplay

The underlying idea of the gift shop revolves around the Minions cosplaying as their favorite villain, besides Gru, of course. Several store props and merchandise items directly show Minions in their cosplay outfits, as you would expect from a Villain-Con attendee. Universal Orlando guests should enjoy the cosplay designs and props.

The Evil Stuff gift shop presents solid musical accompaniment that will amuse some guests as they connect the lyrics with the fictional-themed setting. The music might be a bit loud for some guests, but it fits the store’s theme well.

A Sampling of Evil Stuff Merchandise

The merchandise may fit categories one would expect at a theme park. Still, the creativity of many of these Villain-Con gift shop merchandise items will cause you to quickly pay the “event staff” for the privilege of taking some of it home with you. Below is a sampling:

Have a Bad Day

Since this is Villain-Con, no one receives wishes to enjoy your day. When completely buying your Villain-Con merchandise, the team member will say, “Have a Bad Day,” For us, this little touch shows Universal Orlando Resort team members making an extra effort at this theme park. This worked well on opening day. We hope the phrase stays for a while at the Evil Stuff gift shop.

Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida currently enjoy a brand-new gift shop, Evo; Stuff, and the “Jurassic Park” 30th-Anniversary Tribute Store. If you find yourself in Orlando any time soon, do not miss these stores.