Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (September 3, 2023)







The month of September arrived, bringing more food options that you should be eating at Universal Orlando Resort. We gave several of the new food items a try over the last week at Universal Orlando Resort.

Eating at Universal Orlando: Asian-Themed Food and Beverage Kiosk in the San Francisco Area of Universal Studios Florida

Asian Chopped Salad – 6.99

This new salad option in the San Francisco area provides a chilled, lighter snack for guests. The salad consists of bok choy, shredded carrots, napa cabbage, and pineapple ginger dressing. Initial reviews of this salad have been very positive. If you want a “healthier” snack, then you should give this a try during your next visit to Universal Studios Florida. So far, we have enjoyed the addition of non-traditional theme park food at this refurbished kiosk. For example, we tried the Cantonese Donut Sticks last week.

Eating at Universal Orlando: Autumn Flavors at Cold Stone Creamery

Sometimes all you want is a good ice cream treat. If you are looking for that while at Universal Orlando CityWalk, the Cold Stone Creamery at CityWalk started serving some autumn flavors. Those limited-time items are the popular Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream and the new Caramel Apple Ice Cream.

As with most ice cream at Cold Stone Creamery locations, guests can order Signature Creations™. The Signature Creations featured are:

Frosted Pumpkin Bread ™ made with Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Cream Cheese Frosting, Caramel and Pumpkin Pie Spice

Stuck on Caramel Apples™ made with Caramel Apple Ice Cream, Apple Pie Filling, Pecans and Caramel

Halloween Horror Nights season brings plenty of scary-looking and sounding treats. For those looking for something “safer”, these ice cream options will satisfy your sweet tooth without being too scary.

Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries – $9.99

We could not leave this week’s installment of Top Three Things without at least one Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) food item. Based on our initial times ordering it and the team member preview night feedback, the Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries make a good choice. These share some characteristics with last year’s Halloween Horror Nights food item, Petrified Rat Tails.

We liked those last year. However, the Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries serve as an improvement, in our opinion, over that merging of savory and sweet with the Petrified Rat Tails of last year’s HHN. Still, the Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries at Dr. Oddfellow’s themed food trailer brings a nice flavor combination. The menu description for these reads, “Sour sugar-seasoned funnel fries topped with apple pie filling, sour apple ice cream, and streusel.”

If you read this on the day it gets published, then we are preparing for our third night of Halloween Horror Nights this weekend. If we survive those nights, we will bring plenty of Halloween Horror Nights news to you over the next few weeks. We look forward to sharing things for you to be eating at Universal Orlando Resort. As always, eat like you mean it!